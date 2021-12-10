EuroLeague Round # 14 | Munich-Olimpia Milan

Two-ball at 20 for Monaco-Olimpia Milano, the fourteenth round of the EuroLeague. The hosts recover Mike James, red and white without Gigi Datome.

FIRST FOURTH

Ettore Messina launches Troy Daniels in the quintet, with a maximum lead of 9-2 at 6.20 after a triple from Delaney. Delaney, Shields, Melli and Hines are also immediately on the field, while Monaco responds with Lee, the recovered Bacon, Diallo, Faye and Motiejunas, with Mike James in the 12th. In the final quarter Melli and a triple from Hall propitiate the new maximum advantage on 12-22, on the siren Daniels is 14-26. Monaco 33.3% from 2 and 20% from 3 with 6 losses. For Shields’ Milan 6.

SECOND FOURTH

Devon Hall with the bomb of 19-29, then the 2/2 of the Chacho for 19-31 at 6.59. Delaney on entry and Daniels in jumper stretch to 23-37 at 3.38. Above all a defensive domination for the red and white, while Mike James, after a discussion with Mitrovic in the first quarter, does not return to the field. Shields supports +16. In the end, Milan produces little, while Monaco sees Bacon return to the locker room early after a bad fall. 27-39 after 20 ‘, 8 by Lee, 10 by Hines.

THIRD FOURTH

Melli opens the fourth with a triple on p & p for 29-42, Daniels free in the corner makes 32-45 at 7 ‘, but Delaney takes the technical after the second, clear, foul in attack. The Chacho, forgotten by the Monaco defense, puts the 36-48 at 4.30, Monaco with unclear ideas, to remember the 39-51 of Tarczewski after 3 offensive rebounds. The same center, after two errors, finds the basket of 44-57, which is the final quarter.