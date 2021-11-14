Euronics “Black Friday episode 2”, we come to the second round of discounts

The Euronics flyer “Everyday Black Friday” arrives. Here are all the inevitable offers.

The promotion returns to Euronics “Everyday Black Friday“Of the Euronics flyer. At this tour we have brand new special offers that anticipate Black Friday, active from 11 to the November 29, 2021 both on the online store of Euronics than in all the groups’ points of sale Nova, CDS, DIMO, The Milky Way, SIEM, Bruno And Tufano.

Furthermore, on 12 November 2021 Euronics offers the Acer Aspire 5 laptop, while November 13 will be the turn of a 48-inch LG OLED TV which judging from the preview image should be in the A1 range

Are you always hungry for offers? Then take a look at the Euronics page dedicated to Black Friday.

Amazon The first of all is Amazon, the father of e-commerce. Also this year unmissable offers that look like they want to grind new box office records. We will be able to save on many products: Smartphones, tablets, televisions, games for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, appliances and much more. Unieuro Unieuro anticipated Black Friday 2021 and Manà Manà with a lot of Teo Teocoli sponsors is running out. However, there will be new opportunities for discounts and offers on hundreds of electronics products, starting with smart TVs. By connecting to the site you can see the discounts available up to 50% on Playstation games, coffee machines, Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones, HP and Apple PCs. It’s hard not to find something that interests us. ALSO READ: MediaWorld puts out the 100 load for pre black friday: here are the discounted iPhone 13 MediaWorld The MediaWorld discounts on the occasion of the advance of Black Friday will be valid until November 17th. But more than Black Friday, it would be more correct to talk about Black November because the offers are valid for the whole month. Among the unmissable products there are: Samsung smart TVs, Apple laptops, but also the Moulinex air fryer, Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners and automatic floor cleaning robots, already available at a steep discount. Trony From Trony the discounts are available until today 12 November 2021. The chain has decided to anticipate the offers of the flyer (valid only online) for Black Friday to buy smart TVs, smartphones, and wearable technology such as the Amazfit T-Rex Pro , in addition to the classic Apple iPad. Expert Finally Expert promotes the preview of Black Friday until November 14: we find Microsoft Surface tablets, Panasonic sound bar systems, Hotpoint refrigerators, Samsung Smart TVs.

Source link