Euronics Black Friday “TV Special” flyer: big discounts for 4K TVs from 32 “to 55”

You need a new one 4K Smart TV with HDR and all the most modern technologies but you don’t want to wait for Black Friday? So beware of the new Euronics flyer available from today for the group’s stores Nova, the one that collects the offers of the Black Friday “TV Special”! And if you take advantage of the Scrap Bonus you can have an extra discount of 100 €.

Euronics Black Friday Flyer “TV Special”

Euronics Black Friday Flyer “TV Special”



Inside the Euronics flyer there are many models of Smart TV for all budgets. For example, find i Samsung QLED latest generation (Q60 series) at a discounted price: the 50 “model costs € 599 net. LG 55UN711C 55 “, but there are also other branded products from Sony, Panasonic, QBELL, MIIA, Zephir, Strong and more. Also, if you are looking for other special offers before Black Friday, below we leave you a very interesting discount for the POCO X3 Pro in the 256 GB version, available at a very affordable price on Amazon Italy.

In the gallery above you will find the complete Euronics flyer valid in the group’s sales points Nova until the November 10, 2021. Attention because the offers are valid only for customers who own the Euronics card, which can be done directly in the store. Below you will find the button to go to the Euronics online store, the one to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and the one to discover the best Amazon offers of the day.