Euronics Deals “Black Friday” November 24-29: MacBook Air 13, Galaxy A52 and more
Black Friday continues from Euronics which, after the initiative “Everyday Black Friday” based on daily offers, it brings out a rich selection of special offers on many products from all product categories. The promotion is scheduled in all Euronics stores and in the virtual shop until Monday November 29, 2021, date of Cyber Monday, which will also offer free delivery on online and in-store purchases.
Many opportunities with discounts even beyond 50% to buy gifts and of course the absolute protagonists are tech products, including MacBook Air 13, Samsung Galaxy A52, Google Nest Mini, Dyson V11 and much more. We advise you to click on the blue button at the bottom to visit the related promotional page, so as to sift through all the deals on offer.
