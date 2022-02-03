Euronics flyer “Discounts in Love” and -70% on the least expensive until February 16th

The Euronics flyer triples and brings many special offers for the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day. The three promotions are all valid until February 16, 2022 and concern the following groups: from The Milky Way there are the “Discounts in Love“expressly dedicated to the day of lovers, from Bruno we have the promo “Discounts now, pay in summer“while from Tufano you can take advantage of one “70% discount on the 3rd cheapest product“.

If all this is not enough for you, as always on Amazon Italy there are tons of offers for tech products, like the two devices Xiaomi that we leave you to follow.