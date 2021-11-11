Tech

Euronics flyer “Everyday Black Friday”: Episode 2 starts today with Redmi 9T and Samsung QLED

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
Euronics flyer & quot; Everyday Black Friday & quot ;: Episode 2 starts today with Redmi 9T and Samsung QLED

The promotion starts again “Everyday Black Friday“of the Euronics flyer, with the second episode available from today. This new series of special offers that anticipate Black Friday will be active from 11 to the November 29, 2021 both on the online store of Euronics than in all the groups’ points of sale Nova, CDS, DIMO, The Milky Way, SIEM, Bruno And Tufano.

Of note are the offers for the Android smartphone Redmi 9T at 139 €, the 4K HDR Smart TV Samsung QLED Q60A at € 599, the classic iPhone 12 at € 669, the MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip at 1199 € and the notebook HP 250 G8 for € 599 with Windows 10.

Furthermore, if you want other discounts, we invite you to visit the page dedicated to the offers of the Black Friday anticipated of Amazon from the button to follow. There are also the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones available at the resounding price of just € 233 about, the best ever seen on the store.

Below you will find the galleries with all the Euronics flyers suits for groups Nova, CDS, DIMO, The Milky Way, SIEM, Bruno And Tufano. We advise you to check the last pages of each Euronics flyer in which points of sale it is valid. Below you will find the button to go to the Euronics online store, the one to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and the one to discover the best Amazon offers of the day.

Euronics Flyer “Everyday Black Friday” 2 – Nova

Euronics Flyer “Everyday Black Friday” 2 – CDS

Euronics Flyer “Everyday Black Friday” 2 – Dimo

Euronics flyer “Everyday Black Friday” 2 – The Milky Way

Euronics Flyer “Everyday Black Friday” 2 – Siem

Euronics Flyer “Everyday Black Friday” 2 – Bruno

Euronics Flyer “Everyday Black Friday” 2 – Tufano

