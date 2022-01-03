Tech

Euronics flyer “New Year, New Discounts” January 3-19: OPPO A94 not to be missed

After New Year’s Eve the tech offers of the Euronics flyer restart, which has the new promotion ready for you “New Year, New Discounts“. From today and until January 19, 2022 there will be discounts up to 50% on many products, such as the unmissable OPPO A94 for only € 279. There is a great variety of notebooks, smart TVs and appliances for every need, so we advise you to go to the dedicated page by clicking on the blue button following.

If you want more advice on online offers dedicated to technology, we remind you that on Amazon Italy there are many super discounted products, like the ones you find below.

Below you will find the galleries with all the complete Euronics flyers for groups Nova And Bruno. We advise you to check the last pages of each Euronics flyer in which points of sale it is valid. Below you will find the buttons to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and the one to discover the best Amazon offers of the day.

Euronics Flyer “New Year, New Discounts” – NOVA

Euronics Flyer “New Year, New Discounts” – Bruno

