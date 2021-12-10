Tech

Euronics flyer “SOTTOCOSTO” 10-24 December: the Winter Party promo arrives

Euronics flyer & quot; SUBCOST & quot; 10-24 December: the Winter Party promo arrives

Vezio Ceniccola

The new Euronics flyer completes the triptych of special offers “UNDER COST“already seen also with the respective flyers MediaWorld and Unieuro. In this case you will have time until December 24, 2021, so until the eve of Christmas, with many discounts and four different flyers. We are talking about the flyers for the promo “UNDER COST“general, the one with the”Special Small Appliances“, the one dedicated to Apple products and the one with the offers of the world Sony Playstation.

Also, if you want other special offers for Christmas gifts, go on Amazon Italy there are many very interesting discounts, such as those for iPhone 13 And OPPO A54s that we leave you to follow.

Below you will find the galleries with all the complete Euronics flyers for promotions available at the moment. Below you will find the button to go to the Euronics online store, the one to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and the one to discover the best Amazon offers of the day.

Euronics flyer “SOTTOCOSTTO Winter Party”

Euronics Flyer “Special SUBSIDIARY Appliances”

Euronics “Apple Universe” flyer

Euronics Flyer “Sony Playstation Special”

