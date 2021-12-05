Euronics flyer, the promo Bonus + SuperBonus arrives (but only for a short time)

Euronics is also preparing for the Christmas holidays, with the new Bonus + SuperBonus flyer. But there is little time to use them

The offers never end. After the period of Black Friday, now it’s time to think about the many promotions that will arrive between now and Christmas. The main electronics and e-commerce chains have already equipped themselves, and telephone companies should not be excluded. Between flyers and announcements in style, there is plenty of choice.

Just a little while ago, Euronics itself has launched a new flyer to present the short window of offers “Bonus + SuperBonus“. There are some super discounts available for the major tech devices on the market, but there’s only time from 2 to 9 December 2021. If you want to use them, the advice is therefore to hurry up.

Euronics flyer, the best offers of the Bonus + SuperBonus

Starting from 2 and until 9 December 2021, from Euronics you can take advantage of the super discounts that are part of the Bonus + SuperBonus window. Let’s start with the flyer cover, where one is presented 55 ″ Smart LED TV from LG for only 499 euros. And with the Bonus TV, the price still drops to 399 euros. On the telephony side, there is the Realme 8 with 6GB of RAM and 128 of internal memory at 179 euros with the bonus. And then the notebooks, with Lenovo’s Essential V15 at 479 euros, down from the 599 list.

But let’s go back to talking about smartphones. Gettonatissimo the Samsung Galaxy A52, which you can find at the bargain price of € 329.90. And if you want to mate the Galaxy Buds Pro, the cost is 199 euros. Space also a Redmi, with the 9C on sale at 169.90 euros. Again, there is the option to complete the purchase with the earphones Redmi Buds 3 Pro at € 59.90. And if you don’t want to miss anything, the Mi Smart Band 5 + Mi Body Composition Scale is in promo for 39.90 euros. For all discounts, click here and access the flyer yourself.