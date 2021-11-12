Euronics flyer, the second phase of Black Friday begins with crazy discounts

The second phase of Euronics’ Black Friday officially begins, as presented by the latest flyer. Here are the best discounts

The Black Friday it is getting closer and closer, and consumers who are more attentive to savings are no longer in the skin. Electronics chains and large e-commerce platforms are also preparing themselves in the best possible way, even anticipating the times. It is also the case with Euronics, which officially unveiled the second phase of its month of discounts.

In this regard, a new one has come out flyer which takes into account the period from 11 to 29 November 2021, both on the online store and in the points of sale. Many discounts, some to make you lose your mind.

Euronics flyer, the best Black Friday discounts

The new Euronics flyer features some of the best promotions available for the Black Friday period. Discounts available from 11 to 29 November 2021, which affect the leading products of the tech market. We point out for example the Redmi 9T with Android for only 139 euros. If you are looking for a Smart TV, there is the QLED Q60A to 599 euros. But also the always appreciated iPhone 12, available at 669 euros for a limited time. Remaining at Apple, there is also the MacBook Pro: you can find it, with Apple M1 chip, at 1199 euros. Other notebook of interest the HP 250 G8 at 599 euros, with Windows 10 already pre-installed.

But that’s not all. The advice is to take a look at the flyer or go directly to the official website of the chain. The discounts are really many, and they could be for you. In addition to the classic products, in fact, there are some goodies and appliances for daily use. And if you do not have full financial resources, various programs are also offered interest-free loan.