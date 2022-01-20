Euronics flyer “The Technology Festival” and “Superasaldi” until February 9th

We do a complete overview of all the special offers of the new Euronics flyer, which returns to the office with ben 5 versions distinct for group sales points Nova, Dimo, The Milky Way, Bruno And Tufano. The promotions are valid until February 2, 2022 – apart from Dimo ​​where they arrive until February 9 – and can be gathered in two groups: “Super sales Keep it going“for Nova e stores”The Technology Festival“for all the others.

Before leaving you to the galleries of the complete flyers, we remind you that there are many offers on Amazon Italy, like the ones you find below for the smartphone world: if you want to spend little there is the POCO M4 Pro, while for the most demanding you will find a discount iPhone 13 in the 128 GB version.