Euronics flyer, the “Ultrasaldi” initiative is underway with discounts up to 40% on many products!

Yesterday, Euronics launched a new flyer linked to the “Ultrasaldi” initiative. There are discounts of up to 40%

The various offers and initiatives launched by the main electronics and e-commerce chains in Italy are multiplying visibly. Also Euronics added to the list, with a new flyer featuring the “Ultrasaldi”.

There are very many discounts up to 40% on a large variety of products. We mainly talk about smartphones and tablets, without however excluding accessories, smartwatches and so on and so forth. As anticipated, everything got underway yesterday Saturday 21 January 2022 and there is time until the next one February 3. So if you want to take advantage of it now, you should hurry up!

Euronics flyer, here are the best offers of “Ultrasaldi”

As mentioned, from 21 January to 3 February 2022 with Euronics you can take advantage of the new offers window “Ultrasaldi”. There are many discounts, with the option of paying in installments in 20 months with a fixed TAN 0% and APR 0%, and the first installment is after Easter. Let’s start with Smart TVs, with the 55 ″ Samsung QLED for only 729 euros, with a further reduction by taking advantage of the TV Bonus. Same goes for LG’s 65 ″ UHD TV, on sale for only 699 euros and in promo compared to the 749 list.

Turning to smartphones, one cannot fail to start with iPhones. The 12 Pro Max is on sale starting from 1289 euros in the 128 GB version, while the basic version of the 12 it is available from 939 euros. Space also all’11 RED, for sale at 729 euros. There are of course also Samsung, with the S21 5G for sale at € 899.99, the Plus version from 1099.99 euros e the Ultra from 1299.99 euros. Finally, the smartwatches, with the Huawei Band 4 Pro 37% discount and available for 49.99 euros. The Watch GT 2 you can find it instead for 149.99 euros. If you want to take a look at all the discounts, just click on this link.