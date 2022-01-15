Euronics launches the “Supersales”: new flyer with discounts up to 60%

Technology also has its very own version of the sales, and thanks to the latest initiative in the consumer electronics chain we will be able to appreciate it to the fullest.

If you were convinced that sales are a world very far from that of devices and technological devices, you will have to change your mind as soon as possible. Because the latest marketing campaign launched by Euronics represents a distortion of the canons, and puts the best products of the assortment at the center of attention with prices that will leave you speechless.

For the occasion, in fact, the discounts are really important, even reaching the peak of 60% on list prices, a cut that we will really see in very rare cases.

Watch out for the timing though. The new phone chain flyer will be valid until Wednesday 2 February. Also we will have to take into account the mechanics of the promo. In fact, the offers are diversified according to the business branches of the different points of sale. It will therefore be necessary to consult the flyer of each individual store before evaluating purchases. Alternatively, we will always have the convenient e-commerce site available where you can find all the proposals at controlled prices, valid for the national territory.

What will be the proposals not to be missed in the new Euronics i flyer Supersales

The ones that we will consider below will therefore be the discounted items from the Euronics Nova group, and will help us understand the scope of this interesting initiative. So let’s start with the unmissable telephony.

In this section we have it Xiaomi Redmi 10 Pro, in a version with 128 GB of storage space and 6GB of RAM. The display, the workhorse of the Chinese company, is a practical 6.7 ”DOT AMENOLED. For the rear camera we can count on a 108 + 8 + 5 + 2 Mp, while the front is 16 Mp. Interesting is the cut on the list price, equal to 15.43%, which would allow us to proceed with the purchase with only € 279 instead of 329.90%.

Let’s move on to an essential object subject to technological updating. In fact, smart televisions are particularly attractive thanks to the state TV bonus, which lowers the prices of these devices by an additional € 100. In the case of the SAMSUNG OLED 43 “ the initial request would be € 699, but can count on a 14% discount, and net of the relief it can be ours for € 599.

Finally, do not miss the proposal for a portable PC. The choice in this case falls on the MacBook Air 13 in the 256GB version. It could be an ideal solution if you are looking for a product of this type, thanks to the 21% cut on the list price, which makes this devices accessible for € 999.

However, the evaluation of the articles does not end there. Take your time, and consult the company flyer in every detail. The perfect solution awaits us. But be careful we will have to hurry, because proposals like this are quickly sold out, and we will have to affect ourselves so that they do not go sold-out.