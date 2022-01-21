Euronics relaunches the best of technology with the new flyer “Super sales continue …” until February 2nd

The new Euronics initiative is presented in an updated version, giving customers more time to evaluate purchases

We had already had a taste in the past few days of how this new flyer had crazy potential. On the other hand i Super discounts continues maintains the premises of the formula that preceded it, with cuts in list prices ranging from a minimum of 20% to a peak of 60%.

The validity of the offer is also renewed, moving the deadline to Wednesday 2 February. Access the proposals of Euronics it will be as simple as ever. We will be able to evaluate two types of purchases, the classic made at the physical stores of the chain, subject to an initial check on the availability and solutions of the various local stores.

Alternatively, we can proceed with online shopping, strengthened by the fact that we will immediately find the information and we will be able to receive the products directly to our home without moving from the comfort of your sofa. We just have to proceed with an initial overview that will allow us to weigh the quality of the discounts applied.

The super offers in the flyer Super discounts continues which will be difficult to resist

So let’s start with the evaluation of the promos present in the Nova group flyer, taking into consideration those displayed in the window as top of the range.

The 43 ″ belongs to the smart TV sector Xiaomi Smart TV Led ELA4742E. The screen transmits UHD images in 4K, and the device is able to assimilate into the network IoT of home automation. Being a cutting-edge device, it enjoys compatibility with the new digital terrestrial signal. The offer is € 349, thanks to a discount of 18.65%, compared to the list price of € 429. Doesn’t that seem enough? Just apply the TV bonus for scrapping and the cost is reduced by an additional € 100.

The notebook sector is also very interesting, well represented byHP 15s-eq2033nl. This handy laptop features a 15.6 ″ Full HD AMD display. The processor is a Ryzen 5. Here the version provides an 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB storage space, while the operating system is a reliable Windows Home. The offer includes a 21% discount, which will allow us to buy this notebook for only € 549.00 instead of € 699.

If, on the other hand, you were looking for a new accessible and reliable smartphone, you could consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. The model features a 6.67 ″ DOT AMOLED display, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The operating system is version 11 of Android. This device benefits from the 18.24% discount, which will allow us to have it at € 269 rather than € 329.

Given the convenience of these solutions, really convenient and accessible, it is very likely that they will be sold out quickly, so we just have to run and complete our purchases, before running out of steam.