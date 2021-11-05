Europa and Conference, relive MOVIOLA: Roma miss two sensational penalties but Ibanez’s goal is offside | Europa League

European evening, with the challenges of Naples, Lazio and Rome between Europe and Conference League. At 18.45 the Neapolitans on stage on the field of Legia Warsaw, at 9pm there Lazio goes on the ground of the Marseille while the Rome receives the Bodo / Glimt. Below all the slow motion episodes, analyzed by Calciomercato.com:

Legia-Naples h 18.45

Referee: Lawrence Visser (BEL)

Assistants: Yves De Neve (BEL) – Ruben Wyns (BEL)

IV: Bram Van Driessche (BEL)

VAR: Benoît Millot (FRA)

AVAR: Erik Lambrechts (BEL)

74 ‘- ANOTHER PENALTY FOR NAPLES! Josué trims a kick to Politano in an attempt to postpone the ball: penalty and yellow for number 27.

49 ‘- PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR NAPLES! Elmas suggests to Zielinski, Josué with a slight shoulder knocks him out in the area: for the referee it is a penalty, perhaps a little light.

Marseille – Lazio h 21

Referee: José María Sánchez (ESP)

Assistants: Raúl Cabañero (ESP) – Iñigo (ESP)

IV: Cesar Soto Grado (ESP)

VAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

AVAR: Ricardo de Burgos (ESP)

45 ‘+ 5’ ADJUST ANDERSON’S GOAL – Felipe Anderson finds the goal of the momentary 1 to 1: after the VAR check the Spanish whistle confirms the goal, the Brazilian’s position is regular on Luiz Felipe’s shot and the subsequent touch of Saliba.

31 ‘- PENALTY FOR MARSEILLE! After reviewing the action at the Var, the Spanish referee concedes the penalty kick to Marseille, for Acerbi’s withholding on Milik.

Rome – Bodo / Glimt h 9pm

Referee: Anastasios Papapetrou (GRE)

Assistants: Tryfon Petropoulos (GRE) – Iordanis Aptosoglou (GRE)

IV: Aristotelis Diamantopoulos (GRE)

84 ‘DRAW FOR ROME, BUT IBANEZ IS OFFSIDE – Mayoral crosses to the far post and finds Ibanez, who beats Haikin from two steps and scores the equalizer: however the former Atalanta defender starts from an offside position.

72 ‘ANOTHER PENALTY NOT GIVEN TO ROME – On the development of a corner, this time it is Konradsen to block from hand, but the Greek referee sees nothing.

47 ‘CLAMOROUS PENALTY NOT ASSIGNED TO ROME – A sensational penalty is missing from Roma for a net handball by Moe in the Bodo / Glimt area. The defender, to anticipate El Shaarawy with a header on a cross from the left, takes the ball with his forearm.