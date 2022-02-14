Europa League, Barcelona-Naples: date, time, where to see it in streaming and live TV

After the draw in the league against Inter, the Azzurri plunge back into the European cups in a Champions League match against the Blaugrana. The match Barcelona-Naples, valid for the first leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League 2021/22, will be played on Thursday 17 February at 6.45 pm in the Camp Nou in Barcelona. The return match will take place on Thursday 24 February at 9 pm in Diego Armando Maradona. The two teams meet again two years after the round of 16 in the Champions League when the Spaniards prevailed in the double confrontation.

Where to see Barcelona-Naples, streaming and live TV SKY, DAZN or TV8?

The Barcelona-Naples match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Uno (channel 201 of the Sky remote control) and Sky Sport 252. Subscribers to pay satellite TV for more than a year can also follow the match in live streaming for free on Sky Go. service available on PCs, mobile phones, tablets and mobile devices. It is possible to watch the match in live streaming on Now Tv, Sky’s internet platform that offers the possibility, even to non-subscribers, to buy daily, weekly or monthly tickets to follow great football. To do this, just register for the service and have a good connection. The meeting will also be available in streaming for DAZN subscribers via the app. The challenge of the Camp Nou will not be broadcast in free-to-air on TV8, channel 8 of digital terrestrial.