Europa League, deluge of goals, Cristiano Ronaldo opens his counter | UEFA Europa League

The all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League doubled the lead as Manchester United won 2-0 at Sheriff Tiraspol by converting a penalty for the 699th goal of their club career. The Portuguese had never scored in this competition which, it is true, was played very little.

He was not the only one to shake the nets in a particularly prolific evening while waiting for the last match, between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven, which is postponed to October 20.





Irfan Kahveci and Fenerbahçe picked up a point in RennesAFP via Getty Images

More than three goals per game have been scored on average, with Feyenoord’s 6-0 win over Sturm Graz being the widest scoreline.

Regarding the French clubs, after the euphoria of the full box of the first day, none of the three representatives of Ligue 1 managed to renew their performance. Monaco were beaten at home by the Hungarian champions Ferencvaros (1-0) and Nantes took three goals in a few minutes at Qarabag (Azerbaijan, 3-0). Rennes thought they could hold the victory against Fenerbahçe who equalized at 2-2 in added time at Roazhon Park. Bruno Génésio’s players finished the match at ten.

Scores and game sheets

Group A: Arsenal 20 Oct 7pm PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt 2-1 Zürich

Group BDynamo Kyiv 0-1 AEK Larnaca, Rennes 2-2 Fenerbahce

Group C: Real Betis 3-2 Ludogorets, Roma 3-0 HJK Helsinki

Group D: St Gilloise 3-2 Malmö, Braga 1-0 Union Berlin

Group E: Real Sociedad 2-1 Omonoia, Sheriff 0-2 Man United

Group F: Midtjylland 5-1 Lazio, Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiacos 0-3 Freiburg, Qarabag 3-0 Nantes

Group H: Trabzonspor 2-1 Crvena zvezda, Monaco 0-1 Ferencváros

Day 3

Thursday, October 6

Group A: Zürich – PSV Eindhoven (6.45 p.m.), Arsenal – Bodø/Glimt (9.00 p.m.)

Group B: Rennes – Dynamo Kyiv (21:00), Fenerbahçe – AEK Larnaca (21:00)

Group C: HJK Helsinki – Ludogorets (6.45 p.m.), Roma – Real Betis (9 p.m.)

Group D: Malmö – Union Berlin (6:45 p.m.), Braga – St Gilloise (9 p.m.)

Group E: Sheriff – Real Sociedad (6:45 p.m.), Omonoia – Man United (6:45 p.m.)

Group F: Sturm Graz – Lazio (6.45 p.m.), Midtjylland – Feyenoord (9 p.m.)

Group G: Freiburg – Nantes (21:00), Olympiacos – Qarabağ (21:00)

Group H: Crvena zvezda – Ferencváros (6.45 p.m.), Monaco – Trabzonspor (6.45 p.m.)

Day 4

Thursday October 13

Group A: Bodø/Glimt – Arsenal (6:45 p.m.), PSV Eindhoven – Zürich (9:00 p.m.)

Group B: AEK Larnaca – Fenerbahce (6:45 p.m.), Dynamo Kyiv – Rennes (6:45 p.m.)

Group C: Real Betis – Roma (6:45 p.m.), Ludogorets – HJK Helsinki (9:00 p.m.)

Group D: St Gilloise – Braga (6.45 p.m.), Union Berlin – Malmö (9 p.m.)

Group E: Man United – Omonoia (9 p.m.), Real Sociedad – Sheriff (9 p.m.)

Group F: Feyenoord – Midtjylland (6.45 p.m.), Lazio – Sturm Graz (9.00 p.m.)

Group G: Nantes – Freiburg (6.45 p.m.), Qarabağ – Olympiacos (6.45 p.m.)

Group H: Trabzonspor – Monaco (9 p.m.), Ferencváros – Crvena zvezda (9 p.m.)