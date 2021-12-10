Sports

Europa League: here is who can draw Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli | First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

On Monday 13 December at 13.30, at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon in Switzerland, there will be the draws of Europa League. With 16 teams involved: the eight runners-up in the group stage (seeded) will play the second leg at home against the eight third-placed finishers in the group stage of the Champions League (unseeded). Clubs from the same country cannot be played. Gone February 17, return February 24.

SERIES HEADS:
Betis (Spain)
Braga (Portugal)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
Lazio (Italy)
Naples (Italy)
Olympiacos (Greece)
Rangers (Scotland)
Real Sociedad (Spain)

NOT SERIAL HEADS:
Atalanta (Italy)
Barcelona (Spain)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Leipzig (Germany)
Porto (Portugal)
Sevilla (Spain)
Sheriff (Moldova)
Zenit (Russia)

Whoever passes the round qualifies for the round of 16 (outward March 10, return March 17) against the eight group winners of the Europa League, who are seeded and play the return home:

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
Galatasaray (Turkey)
Lyon (France)
Monaco (France)
Spartak Moscow (Russia)
Red Star (Serbia)
Werst Ham (England).

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The choice on the future and the role of Arrivabene, Agnelli’s ‘tutor’: this is Elkann’s strategy to save Juve

1 week ago

“16 Juventus players called up by 11 national teams, yet …”

October 31, 2021

Under 21, Ireland-Italy 0-2: Lucca and Cancellieri in goal

4 weeks ago

Lecce – Parma: 4-0 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

November 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button