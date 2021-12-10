Europa League: here is who can draw Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli | First page

On Monday 13 December at 13.30, at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon in Switzerland, there will be the draws of Europa League. With 16 teams involved: the eight runners-up in the group stage (seeded) will play the second leg at home against the eight third-placed finishers in the group stage of the Champions League (unseeded). Clubs from the same country cannot be played. Gone February 17, return February 24.

SERIES HEADS:

Betis (Spain)

Braga (Portugal)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Lazio (Italy)

Naples (Italy)

Olympiacos (Greece)

Rangers (Scotland)

Real Sociedad (Spain)

NOT SERIAL HEADS:

Atalanta (Italy)

Barcelona (Spain)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Leipzig (Germany)

Porto (Portugal)

Sevilla (Spain)

Sheriff (Moldova)

Zenit (Russia)

Whoever passes the round qualifies for the round of 16 (outward March 10, return March 17) against the eight group winners of the Europa League, who are seeded and play the return home:

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Galatasaray (Turkey)

Lyon (France)

Monaco (France)

Spartak Moscow (Russia)

Red Star (Serbia)

Werst Ham (England).