Europa League: Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio 0-3, Sarri flies to the knockout stage | News

A brace from Immobile on a penalty in the second half and a goal from Pedro knocked the Russians out. At the last with Galatasaray up for grabs the second round, otherwise in the play-offs

Mission accomplished for the Lazio, which on the 5th day of group E of Europa League beats Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0 and qualifies for the knockout stage: to avoid the play-offs and hit the second round, the biancocelesti now have to beat Galatasaray at the Olimpico. After a first half without too many emotions, the match is decided within 7 ‘, when Property transforms two penalties, the first at 56 ‘and the second at 63’. Trio of Pedro (87 ‘).

THE MATCH

Lazio returns victorious from the Russian campaign and, thanks to the defeat of Marseille with Galatasaray, they earn the knockout phase with one round to spare. If they will be play-offs or round of 16, the Olimpico match against the Turks on the last day will decide. With a clogged calendar that often angers Sarri, the match against Galatasaray is also of capital importance to save physical and mental energy. Deserved victory for the biancocelesti, who struggled in the first half, played under rhythm and without jerks, then overflowing in the second half, with the entry of Pedro for the off Felipe Anderson. The Spaniard gave the shock, Immobile was icy from 11 meters and the last half hour was little more than a training session, with the technical difference between the two teams propotantly coming to the surface.

Sarri makes a turnover in view of the big match with Napoli and in the first half he does not find the answers sought. Felipe Anderson is a ghost, Luis Alberto never lights up and so Lokomotiv, despite all the limits seen also at the Olimpico, does not suffer too much and only risks a Basic header saved on the goal line by Rybus (24 ‘). The music changes in the second half when Sarri sends Pedro on the field. The penalty that unlocked the match was born from a cut by the Spaniard, when Silyanov slipped out of time on Zaccagni. Referee Dias does not notice the foul, but once recalled to the Var assigns the penalty that Immobile transforms coldly (56 ‘), displacing Khudyakov. The same Neapolitan striker obtains another penalty, less clear than the first but on which the Portuguese match director has no doubts due to an intervention by Barinov. Immobile does not change sides as well as the result: 2-0 and the match in the safe. The Russians throw themselves forward with little judgment and are pardoned first by Pedro (digging out face to face with the 17-year-old Russian goalkeeper) and then by Acerbi, who is hypnotized by Khudyakov. In the final Lazio finds the trio with the Spaniard (winning diagonal) and touches the poker in the recovery, with the crossbar denying the joy of the goal to Milinkovic-Savic.

REPORT CARDS

Khudyakov 6.5 – He is only 17 years old but does not make the owner Guilherme regret injured. Hypnotizes Pedro first and then Acerbi, innocent on penalties. The best of his.

Nenakhov 5 – Serataccia for the Russian full-back, who suffers from death by Zaccagni’s initiatives. Warned after 13 ‘for a foul on the former Verona, Gidsol takes him off on 29’ to avoid further problems.

Silyanov 5 – Gidsol sends him on the field before half an hour for the disastrous Nenakhov. Wrong move, given that the Moscow defender provides the penalty that breaks the balance and sends his team-mates into crisis.

Property 7 – He decides the challenge and qualification in 7 minutes, making both penalties (the second he himself procured) with great coldness. The maximum with the minimum effort.

Pedro 7 – Sarri throws him into the fray in place of the intangible Felipe Anderson and the Spaniard splits the race in two. He devours a goal face to face with the goalkeeper, redeems himself with the trio in the final.

Felipe Anderson 5 – The faded photocopy of the footballer who put the Russian defense on fire in the first leg. Never a bucking or a dangerous play, just a telephoned shot at the end of the first half. Sarri leaves him in the locker room in favor of Pedro.

THE TABLE

LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW-LAZIO 0-3

Lokomotiv Moscow (4-3-3): Khudyakov 6.5; Nenakhov 5 (29 ‘Silyanov 5), Jedvaj 6, Murilo 5.5, Rybus 6; Maradishvili 5 (32 ‘st Zinovich sv), Barinov 5, Beka Beka 6; Rybchinskii 5 (14 ‘st Smolov 5), Lisakovich 5, Kamano 5 (32’ st Borisenko 5). Available: Savin, Pablo, Petrov, Cherny, Babkin, Khlynov. Annex: Gidsol 5

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha 6; Patric 6, Luiz Felipe 6, Acerbi 6, Hysaj 6; Luis Alberto 5.5 (14 ‘st Milinkovic-Savic 6), Leiva 6 (14’ st Cataldi 6), Basic 6.5; Felipe Anderson 5 (1 ‘st Pedro 7), Immobile 7 (20’ st Muriqi 5.5), Zaccagni 7 (37 ‘st Lazzari sv). Available: Reina, Moretti, Radu, Akpa Akpro, Escalante, Romero, Moro. Annex: Sarri 6.5

Referee: Artur Dias (Portugal)

Markers: 11 ‘st rig. and 18 ‘st rig. Property (L), 42 ‘st Pedro (L)

Ammonites: Kamano (LM), Nenakhov (LM), Zaccagni (L), Luis Alberto (L), Silyanov (LM), Leiva (L), Barinov (LM), Milinkovic-Savic (L), Rybus (LM)

Expelled: –

Note: –