Europa League: Manchester United is scared, Arsenal rolls out, Real Betis beats AS Roma



Thursday, Oct 6, 2022 5:35 PM

Manchester United got scared in Cyprus but finally won (3-2) on Thursday in the Europa League, while Arsenal walked (3-0) against Bodo Glimt and Betis Seville succeeded beat AS Roma (2-1).

The Red Devils had a scare in Nicosia, when the modest Omonia club led 1-0 after half an hour, while Cristiano Ronaldo was on the pitch. It took a double from Marcus Rashford (53rd, 84th), added to a goal from Anthony Martial (63rd), to reassure Erik Ten Hag’s men.

On the other hand, Arsenal, leaders of the Premier League, had no difficulty in beating, in London, the Norwegians of Bodo Glimt (3-0), and the Red Star of Belgrade did not have to force their talent against Ferencvaros (4-1).

A good poster concerned AS Roma of José Mourinho who opened the scoring by Dybala (34th), on penalty, at Betis Sevilla who equalized by Rodriguez (40th). We were heading for a draw when Luiz Henrique (88th) tipped the match (2-1) in favor of the Spaniards.

PSV Eindhoven crushed FC Zürich (5-1), in Switzerland, and Real Sociedad won on the lawn of Sheriff Tiraspol (2-0), who played in the Champions League last year. As for the Belgians of Saint-Gilloise, they went to win in Portugal, in Braga (2-1).

On the French side, AS Monaco dominated Trabzonspor (3-1) and Rennes beat Dynamo kyiv at the end of the suspense (2-1), in the 89th minute, thanks to a 17-year-old player, Désiré Doué. But Nantes was too fair and cracked in the second period (2-0) against Freiburg, surprising 2nd in the Bundesliga.

For the record, the match won by Union Berlin on the Swedish side of Malmöe (1-0) was interrupted for half an hour by jets of pyrotechnic devices, but no player or spectator was injured. and the game resumed.