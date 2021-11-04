Europa League, Marseille-Lazio 2-2: Sarri misses the extension in the standings | News

Felipe Anderson and Immobile overturn the initial advantage of Milik, but in the 82nd minute Payet signs the same for the French

Ends 2-2 the challenge of the Velodrome between Marseille And Lazio, on the fourth day of Group E of the Europa League. Felipe Anderson in the recovery of the first half e Property at the beginning of the second half they overturned the initial advantage of the hosts, signed by Milik on rigor. A few minutes from the 90 ‘comes, however, the equalizer of Payet, which fixes the result. The biancocelesti remain in second place, but they miss the extension in the standings on the French.

THE MATCH

A sigh of relief, but also a hint of regret. This is how the Marseille evening of Lazio can be summarized, which against Sampaoli’s men suffers a lot and risks a lot even in the final, but who for several minutes savors the feat, although (it must be said) helped and not a little by the opponent’s defensive blunders. Payet’s goal freezes the Biancocelesti, who dreamed of an extension to + 4, but it is the right reward for a team that almost always owns the pitch. Immobile and his teammates will now have to score points in the cold of Moscow, against Lokomotiv, trying to take advantage of the direct clash between Marseille and Galatasaray, to try to secure a qualification still in the balance.

Sarri does not renounce the trident Pedro-Immobile-Felipe Anderson in a match to be won at all costs, but starting strong is Marseille, who pushed by the Velodrome public immediately tries to keep the center of gravity very high and to attack with many men from the first minutes. After a couple of free-kick scares, the first big chance for the hosts falls on the head of Milik, who crushes well on Lirola’s assist, but finds Strakosha’s careful rejection. At 26 ‘Sarri loses Lazzari due to an injury to his right calf and a few minutes later the episode that unlocks the match arrives: on Under’s cross for Milik the Polish steals the time ad Unripe, who holds him by the arm and knocks him over. The referee first signals there is nothing, then is called back to the monitor and awards the rigor for the OM, that’s the same Milik transforms with a surgical left. An imprecise and nervous Lazio struggled to react, but in the fifth minute of recovery he found equal at the end of a daring corner kick action (and after another revision of the Var, this time for offside): Saliba he clears the goal and the ball lands on the foot of Felipe Anderson, who from two steps pierces Pau Lopez and puts things back in order.

At the start of shooting the music seems the same, but at the first real opportunity that happens to him Property punishes the French: sensational smooth by Saliba on the back support of Lirola, the biancoceleste captain takes possession of the ball and beats Pau Lopez with a splendid right on the far post. Overturned the match Sarri changes the midfield by inserting Milinkovic and Cataldi instead of the uncertain Leiva and Basic, kicking off a completely different game. The teams stretch and the reversals in front follow one another. At game time Strakosha thanks the post on a bad cross from Guendouzi, but when the 90 ‘seems around the corner Marseille equalized: a conclusion by Milik probably destined for the bottom is blocked by Acerbi and ends at Payet, which from an almost impossible position invents the network of 2-2. The French playmaker then makes Sarri tremble in the 90 ‘, when his wonderful right-footed shot from the outside is printed on crossbar and ends up on the bottom.

REPORT CARDS

Guendouzi 7 – Marseille man everywhere, tireless fighter and game creator. The 2-2 goal was also born from his umpteenth lunge.

Milik 6.5 – A penalty converted and many important plays as an advanced reference point, especially in the first half. A little more in the shade in the second half.

Saliba 4.5 – Svirgola the ball that costs his 1-1 and blatantly smoothes the one that opens the 1-2 doors to Immobile. A nightmare evening.

Unripe 5.5 – First half with a bit of breathlessness, naive in being anticipated by Milik and then holding him back on the occasion of the penalty. More solid in the second half, unlucky at 2-2 when he keeps the ball put in the net by Payet alive.

Property 6.5 – For his team it is a game of suffering and he is forced to sacrifice himself far from the penalty area for long stretches of the match. At the right moment, however, he found a great goal, almost decisive.

Felipe Anderson 6 – Also for him an evening of struggle and sacrifice. Opportunist and cynical on the occasion of the goal that equalized the score at the last breath of the first half.

THE TABLE

Marseille 2-2 Lazio

Marseille (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez 6; Rongier 6, Saliba 4.5, Caleta-Car 6, Peres 6; Guendouzi 7, Kamara 6 (12 ‘st Harit 5.5); Under 6.5, Payet 7, Lirola 6 (41 ‘st Gueye sv); Milik 6.5.

Trainer: Sampaoli 6.5

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha 6; Lazzari 6 (26 ‘Marusic 6), Luiz Felipe 5.5, Acerbi 5.5, Hysaj 6; Luis Alberto 5.5 (30 ‘st Akpa-Akpro 6), Leiva 5 (7’ st Cataldi 6), Basic 5.5 (7 ‘st Milinkovic-Savic 6); Felipe Anderson 6 (30 ‘st Moro 6), Property 6.5, Pedro 6.

Trainer: Sarri 6

Referee: Sanchez

Markers: 33 ‘rig. Milik (M), 45 ‘+ 7 Felipe Anderson (L), 4’ st Immobile (L), 37 ‘st Payet (M)

Ammonites: Acerbi (L), Pedro (L), Immobile (L), Felipe Anderson (L), Rongier (M), Harit (M), Payet (M)

Expelled: