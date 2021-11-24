Europa League, Maurizio Sarri can’t take it anymore and still blurts out

Time to Europa League for the Lazio after the defeat with the Juventus in the league. Maurizio Sarri does not trust the Lokomotiv Moscow: “After the change of manager they are a slightly different team. I expect a difficult game, the conditions are all there for it to be like this. To move forward in Europe we need to go through this game, they need to have at least hope of a playoff, so with these assumptions, a simple game shouldn’t come out. It will be an open match, we’ll see, but it will be much more difficult than the first leg ”.

Europa League, key match for Lazio

A delicate match for the qualification, a few days before Naples and with the harsh confrontation with the Juventus: “We have to disregard the rest and think game by game – he continues Sarri -. If you think that after 72 hours you have to play away to Naples again, you can be led to make different choices. Let’s think about tomorrow night’s match and then we’ll think about the match afterwards, I don’t like being too conditioned ”.

Europa League, Maurizio Sarri still blurts out

For Sarri the calendar remains one more pitfall: “I said that for us it is not a small problem, considering playing away on Thursday evening. But we can’t think of going around Europe and not trying to get to the qualification. We want to get there, then if you ask me if Europe like this is a problem, I say yes. Until a few years ago, when we played on Thursday nights in Europa League then we played on Monday evening in the league. Now this almost never happens. But it is a calendar problem, which leads to a deterioration in the quality of the matches, including injuries and loss of form. I am amazed that the association of footballers is silent. They fought to have an extra week of holiday at Christmas, it would seem more right to fight for this type of problem. Nobody thinks about reducing the matches of the national teams? What are the last placed finishers doing in the qualifying phase for the European Championships? But not because they don’t have to participate, but because they have to make a European of their own B series. And then when they win they will pass in A league. With all these matches the players are massacred ”.

Lazio, Sarri takes stock of Immobile

Speaking of slaughtered footballers, Sarri makes the point above all on Property: “Ciro he is quite well, he did the first and second training in which he did not feel pain but he had different sensations between one calf and the other. In the last two workouts he hasn’t even had this feeling anymore. He’s pretty good, but he’s a player who has trained very little, almost nothing, in the last two weeks. Property thus remains in doubt for the match.

