Europa League – Napoli and Lazio qualified as runners-up. PSV Eindhoven, Marseille and Leicester in the Conference League
The Europa League resumes with the sixth and final day of the group stage of the 2021/2022 edition. Vocegiallorossa.it offers our readers the updated results and rankings.
Antwerp 1-0 Olympiacos (7 ‘Balikwisha)
Fenerbahçe-Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 (29 ‘Sow, 42’ Berisha)
Legia Warsaw-Spartak Moscow 0-1 (17 ‘Bakaev)
Lyon 1-1 Rangers Glasgow (42 ‘Wright, 49’ aut.Bassey)
Napoli 3-2 Leicester (4 ‘Ounas, 24’, 53 ‘Elmas, 27’ Evans, 33 ‘Dewsbury-Hall)
Real Sociedad 3-0 PSV Eindhoven (43 ‘pen, 62’ Oyarzabal, 90 ‘+ 3 Sorloth)
Sparta Prague 2-0 Brondby (43 ‘Hancko, 49’ Hlozek)
Sturm Graz-Monaco 1-1 (7 ‘pen. Jantscher, 30’ Volland)
Braga-Stella Rossa 1-1 (52 ‘penalty. Galen, 70’ penalty. Katai)
Celtic-Real Betis 3-2 (3 ‘Welsh, 69’ aut. Bain, 72 ‘Henderson, 75’ Iglesias, 78 ‘rig. Turnbull)
Ferencvaros 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen (82 ‘Laidouni)
Genk-Rapid Vienna 0-1 (29 ‘Ljubicic)
Lazio 0-0 Galatasaray
Ludogorets-Midtjylland 0-0
Marseille 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow (35 ‘Milik)
West Ham-Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 (4 ‘Orsic)
Standings (races played in brackets)
GROUP A
Lyon 16 (6)
Rangers Glasgow 8 (6)
Sparta Prague 7 (6)
Brondby 2 (6)
GROUP B
Monaco 12 (6)
Real Sociedad 9 (6)
PSV Eindhoven 8 (6)
Sturm Graz 2 (6)
GROUP C
Spartak Moscow 10 (6)
Naples 10 (6)
Leicester 8 (6)
Legia Warsaw 6 (6)
GROUP D
Eintracht Frankfurt 12 (6)
Olympiacos 9 (6)
Fenerbahçe 6 (6)
Antwerp 5 (6)
GROUP E
Galatasaray 12 (6)
Lazio 9 (6)
Marseille 7 (6)
Lokomotiv Moscow 2 (6)
GROUP F
Red Star 11 (6)
Braga 10 (6)
Midtjylland 9 (6)
Ludogorets 2 (6)
GROUP G
Bayer Leverkusen 13 (6)
Real Betis 10 (6)
Celtic 9 (6)
Ferencvaros 3 (6)
GROUP H
West Ham 13 (6)
Dinamo Zagreb 10 (6)
Rapid Vienna 6 (6)
Genk 5 (6)
Qualify for the round of 16: Lyon, West Ham, Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Spartak Moscow, Galatasaray, Red Star, Eintracht Frankfurt.
In the play-offs with the Champions League third parties: Real Betis, Rangers Glasgow, Real Sociedad, Naples, Olympiacos, Lazio, Dinamo Zagreb, Braga
In the play-offs with the second in the Conference League: Fenerbahçe, Celtic, Sparta Prague, PSV Eindhoven, Leicester, Rapid Vienna, Marseille, Midtjylland.