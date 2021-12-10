Europa League – Napoli and Lazio qualified as runners-up. PSV Eindhoven, Marseille and Leicester in the Conference League

The Europa League resumes with the sixth and final day of the group stage of the 2021/2022 edition. Vocegiallorossa.it offers our readers the updated results and rankings.

Antwerp 1-0 Olympiacos (7 ‘Balikwisha)

Fenerbahçe-Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 (29 ‘Sow, 42’ Berisha)

Legia Warsaw-Spartak Moscow 0-1 (17 ‘Bakaev)

Lyon 1-1 Rangers Glasgow (42 ‘Wright, 49’ aut.Bassey)

Napoli 3-2 Leicester (4 ‘Ounas, 24’, 53 ‘Elmas, 27’ Evans, 33 ‘Dewsbury-Hall)

Real Sociedad 3-0 PSV Eindhoven (43 ‘pen, 62’ Oyarzabal, 90 ‘+ 3 Sorloth)

Sparta Prague 2-0 Brondby (43 ‘Hancko, 49’ Hlozek)

Sturm Graz-Monaco 1-1 (7 ‘pen. Jantscher, 30’ Volland)

Braga-Stella Rossa 1-1 (52 ‘penalty. Galen, 70’ penalty. Katai)

Celtic-Real Betis 3-2 (3 ‘Welsh, 69’ aut. Bain, 72 ‘Henderson, 75’ Iglesias, 78 ‘rig. Turnbull)

Ferencvaros 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen (82 ‘Laidouni)

Genk-Rapid Vienna 0-1 (29 ‘Ljubicic)

Lazio 0-0 Galatasaray

Ludogorets-Midtjylland 0-0

Marseille 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow (35 ‘Milik)

West Ham-Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 (4 ‘Orsic)

Standings (races played in brackets)

GROUP A

Lyon 16 (6)

Rangers Glasgow 8 (6)

Sparta Prague 7 (6)

Brondby 2 (6)

GROUP B

Monaco 12 (6)

Real Sociedad 9 (6)

PSV Eindhoven 8 (6)

Sturm Graz 2 (6)

GROUP C

Spartak Moscow 10 (6)

Naples 10 (6)

Leicester 8 (6)

Legia Warsaw 6 (6)

GROUP D

Eintracht Frankfurt 12 (6)

Olympiacos 9 (6)

Fenerbahçe 6 (6)

Antwerp 5 (6)

GROUP E

Galatasaray 12 (6)

Lazio 9 (6)

Marseille 7 (6)

Lokomotiv Moscow 2 (6)

GROUP F

Red Star 11 (6)

Braga 10 (6)

Midtjylland 9 (6)

Ludogorets 2 (6)

GROUP G

Bayer Leverkusen 13 (6)

Real Betis 10 (6)

Celtic 9 (6)

Ferencvaros 3 (6)

GROUP H

West Ham 13 (6)

Dinamo Zagreb 10 (6)

Rapid Vienna 6 (6)

Genk 5 (6)

Qualify for the round of 16: Lyon, West Ham, Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Spartak Moscow, Galatasaray, Red Star, Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the play-offs with the Champions League third parties: Real Betis, Rangers Glasgow, Real Sociedad, Naples, Olympiacos, Lazio, Dinamo Zagreb, Braga

In the play-offs with the second in the Conference League: Fenerbahçe, Celtic, Sparta Prague, PSV Eindhoven, Leicester, Rapid Vienna, Marseille, Midtjylland.