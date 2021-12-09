Europa League, Napoli-Leicester 3-2: Azzurri second and in the play-offs for the round of 16 | News

Al Maradona Evans and Dewsbury-Hall respond to Ounas and Elmas, then the Macedonian scores again and decides the race

Napoli ahead in the Europa League. In the last match of Group C the team of Spalletti beats Leicester 3-2, closes the group behind Spartak Well yes qualification for the play-offs for the round of 16 with one of the teams dropped from the Champions League. At Maradona the Azzurri start strong with Ounas (4 ‘) ed Elmas (24 ‘), but the British draw with Evans (27 ‘) and Dewsbury-Hall (33 ‘). In the recovery Elmas (53 ‘) signs the trio that decides the match.

THE MATCH

Five goals, a lot of rhythm and a great show. Under the flood, a beautiful football evening is staged at the Maradona for Napoli fans. Net of Lozano’s injury which further complicates the injury situation at Castel Volturno, only positive news for Spalletti comes from the victory against Leicester. Of course, second place will force the Azzurri to take one more round to reach the knockout stages of the Europa League, but it doesn’t matter given the moment. And the exultation of the coach at the end of the game confirms the importance of this result. Both for the ranking and for morale. After all, with the men numbered, Napoli managed to keep up with Leicester by responding blow for blow and gritting his teeth in the final. Scoreboard in hand, Elmas is the great protagonist of the evening, but it is the team effort that gives great signals to Spalletti. An important team performance with a slip after the two-goal advantage and a strong reaction that marked the qualification.

Still in an emergency, at Maradona Spalletti opts for a back four and places the only midfielders Demme and Zielinski in the median. In front it’s up to Petagna with Ounas, Elmas and Lozano in support. Slayed by Covid, Rodgers responds instead with Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison and Barnes behind Vardy. Choices that mark the attitude of the teams on the pitch and the start of the match. Arranged in a mirror, Napoli and Leicester start strong trying to immediately take the match in hand. Mario Rui and Meret stop Castagne’s right-footed shot after a great foray by Dewsbury-Hall, then on the overturn in front Zielinski steals the ball from Tielemans and Ounas unlocks the game by beating Schmeichel with a powerful and precise diagonal. Shot that immediately breaks the balance and inflames the match. Looking for a reaction, Leicester increases the rounds, raises the pressure and pushes on the outside. Napoli, however, does not tremble, closes the spaces well and starts attacking on the left. From one side Petagna and Ounas do not hit the big target, on the other instead Rrahmani first touches the own goal on a dangerous cross from Barnes and then opposes a safe right shot by Ndidi. Occasions that keep the pace high and lead to the doubling of Spalletti’s men. Under pressure, Napoli growls in the median and hits an encore with Elmas after a great verticalization by Zielinski for Petagna. But then Spalletti’s gang falls asleep and Leicester returns to the game using two set pieces. Evans shortened the gap in the scrum, then Dewsbury-Hall equalized the score with a flying left from the edge. A devastating one-two that puts everything back in balance and forces Napoli to restart even without Lozano, out on a stretcher at the end of the first half after a hard battle with Ndidi.

The second half began with a great save from Schmeichel on a fireball from Ounas and a dangerous header from Elmas from a corner kick. Under pressure, Napoli pushes and maneuvers in amplitude especially on the right. And right on Di Lorenzo’s side comes the right ball for Elmas, who brings the Azzurri back forward with coldness. Network to which Leicester responds immediately with a sensational post from Maddison after a mistake in disengagement by Di Lorenzo. An opportunity that scares the blues by forcing them to get down and play only as a throw-in. Aggressive, the Leicester attacks with many men and pushes. Neat and compact, Napoli instead focuses on the defensive phase and relies on Petagna to let the team breathe. On the hunt for fresh forces, Spalletti lets Mertens in. Rodgers instead gets Daka and Soumaré off the bench. Vardy hits the winger with his left foot, then Demme frees on a dangerous cross. Manolas enters Demme’s place and in the final fight for every ball. Dewsbury-Hall sent a good chance high, then Malcuit tested Schmeichel’s reflexes and Vardy failed to head equal in recovery. Napoli suffers, but wins and continues the adventure in the Europa League. For Leicester, on the other hand, there is the Conference League.

REPORT CARDS

Elmas 7: on the first goal the credit goes to Petagna and Zielinski, on the second he is found in the right place at the right time and signs the trio with coldness. Heavy double

Zielinski 7: he acts with Demme in front of the defense showing his teeth and brushing verticalizations for his teammates. In the first two goals he puts his hand in it

Ounas 6.5: unlocks the race with a nice diagonal, then continues to push, communicating well with Zielinskki

Lozano 5.5: starts badly struggling to contain the incursions of Barnes, then goes out on a stretcher after having remedied a bad blow to the face in contact with Ndidi. Black evening

Barnes 6.5: pushes left keeping Di Lorenzo and Lozano busy, acting in tandem with Bertrand and Dewsbury-Hall. After entering Malcuit it is less visible

Vardy 5: he fights with Rrahmani on high balls and works dirty in the center of the attack for the insertions from behind of his comrades in the department. A lot of movement, but few ideas towards the door. In the recovery the head balance fails

Tielemans 5: mess in the median being outclassed by Zielinski. On the first goal he loses the ball, on the second he does not filter and the Azzurri pass through the central streets. Less lucid and precise than usual

THE TABLE

NAPLES-LEICESTER 3-2

Naples (4-2-3-1): Meret 6; Di Lorenzo 6.5, Rrahmani 6, Juan Jesus 5.5, Mario Rui 6.5; Demme 6 (33 ‘st Manolas 6), Zielinski 7; Lozano 5.5 (45’Malcuit 6), Ounas 6.5 (18 ‘st Mertens 6), Elmas 7; Petagna 6.5.

Available: Ospina, Boffelli, Politano, Costanzo, Vergara. All .: Shoulder pads 6.5

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel 6; Chestnuts 6, Evans 6.5, Soyuncu 6.5, Bertrand 6; Ndidi 5,5, Tielemans 5 (35 ‘st Soumaré sv); Dewsbury-Hall 6.5 (44 ‘st Albrighton sv), Maddison 6, Barnes 6 (27’ st Daka 6.5); Vardy 5.

Available: Ward, Stolarczyk, Choudhury, Thomas, Nelson, Mcateer, Ewing. All .: Rodgers 5

Referee: Lahoz (Spa)

Markers: 4 ‘Ounas (N), 24’ Elmas (N), 27 ‘Evans (L), 33’ Dewsbury-Hall (L), 8 ‘st Elmas (N)

Ammonites: Petagna, Demme (N)

Expelled: –