Europa League, Napoli overwhelms Legia Warsaw 4-1

Napoli overwhelms Legia 4-1 in Warsaw and leaps to the command of group C. of the Europa League after 4 days. The Azzurri are at a disadvantage at the end of the first half due to Emreli’s goal in the 10 ‘, dominate the second fraction thanks to goals by Zielinski and Mertens on penalties in the 51’ and 75 ‘and by Lozano and Ounas in the 79’ and 90 ‘ . Mission accomplished for Spalletti’s boys who lead the group with 7 points, one more than the Poles, followed by Leicester at 4 and Spartak Moscow at 3 who compete tonight on the field of the English.

Uphill start for the Neapolitans: at 10 ‘Mladenovic breaks through on the left, Anguissa jumps dry and unloads for Emreli, left and unstoppable shot for Meret. The immediate reaction of Napoli brings Zielinski’s signature with a shot that is printed on the crossbar; the guests push, especially on the right and in general the ball of the game is all between the feet of the blues. Lozano offends but does not sting, Elmas has a great chance but finds the prompt response from Miszta. At the end of the first half Napoli counts 12 attempts but no goals.

The music changes in the second half after the great fear for Ribeiro’s pole in the 1 ‘that denies the Legia doubling. At 6 ‘Zielinski wins and scores the 1-1 penalty. Having found the parity Spalletti also inserts Lobotka and Politano, then also Mertens. It is precisely the last two who build the action of 2-1 at half an hour: the Italian wins the penalty thanks to an awkward overhead attempt by Josué, the Belgian transforms it with an elegant spoon and then rejoices with the belly in sight of the next fatherhood. Having found the advantage, the Neapolitans also free themselves mentally and drop the trio shortly after: always Mertens offers the filter to Petagna, who with great generosity gives the ball to Lozano who scores at the goal practically unguarded. To fix the result on the final 4-1 thinks Ounas who scores an amazing goal: sombrero on an opponent and right-footed shot from two steps to pierce Miszta.