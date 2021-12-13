Europa League: smiles only Atalanta, Napoli-Barça in the sign of Diego – Football

It went well for Atalanta, much less in Naples and Lazio. This is how the outcome of the Europa League play-off draw can be summarized in which three Italian teams will be involved, the two that passed the group stage as runners-up and the Goddess ‘relegated’ from the Champions League. Now Gasperini’s Nerazzurri will face Olympiacos Piraeus, who will play the second leg at home and in whose row there is that Sokratis seen at work for a long time also in Italy and that a Europa League final has previously played with Arsenal, losing it in the London derby against Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea. At the center of the attack plays, with the n.11, a dangerous element like El-Arabi, who with his presence forces the Brazilian ex Porto Tiquinho Soares to the bench, who should have made the difference but has not succeeded for now. Among the posts there is instead Vaclik goalkeeper also of the Czech Republic national team, and former Sevilla who last summer seemed about to go to Naples and instead chose Greece. The 20-year-old from Guinea Aguibou Camara has often been deployed as an attacking midfielder, who also arrived last summer and comes from Lille which is a forge of talent. Liverpool keeps him under observation, on specific indication of Jurgen Klopp. Having said all this, Atalanta should do it, much more difficult (despite De Laurentiis commenting that “the glass is full”) appears the commitment of Napoli who drew Barcelona. Eliminated, after twenty years, already in the group stage of the Champions League and only eighth in the league, the new coach, and symbolic man, Xavi spoke of “hard reality that must be accepted” but also of the Europa League which becomes the main goal of the season . Everything depends on whether the maturation process of the many young Blaugrana talents will be completed in a short time. But with people like Gavi, Pedri (if he is not sold in the summer due to debts), Ansu Fati, Nico Gonzalez (son of art, his father is former international Fran) and Ez Abde the future is assured. In the meantime, however, there is the present with schemes and tactics to be redone. Xavi is also aiming to relaunch Coutinho and Umtiti, and to make the best of Frankie De Jong, who so far has not expressed himself to the level of when he was at Ajax. The match between the two teams that belonged to Diego Maradona will skip, therefore also the one in the stadium named after the former ‘Pibe de Oro’, that Sergio Aguero who from Gianinna, daughter of the ‘Diez’, had a son, Benjamin, and who Wednesday is expected to announce the farewell to football for heart problems. Lazio found Porto, who finished third in the Champions League group in which Milan finished in last place. This team is also a tough nut to crack, and for coach Sergio Conceiçao it will be a nostalgic dive into the past in that Lazio-based Olimpico of which he was a darling. For Sarri, however, the greatest danger will be Luis Diaz, a Colombian tightrope walker who plays mainly as an attacking winger and loves dribbling. Current leaders of their league, Porto are fresh off a nine-game winning streak. At the center of the defense there is still Pepe, a veteran of a thousand battles, in midfield Sergio Oliveira is asserted who did a lot of harm to Juve in the Champions League and was chased in vain by Roma last summer. (HANDLE).