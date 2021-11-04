Europa League, Spalletti: “Napoli can win even without Insigne and Ruiz” | News

“I don’t see why we should be weakened, even though we know it will be a difficult game.” Zielinski: “I’m returning to my levels”

The Naples arrives in Warsaw with the knowledge that against the Legia You will have to play a great game if you want to continue on the path in the Europa League. Without thinking too much about who will go on the pitch. “I don’t see why we should be weakened, the squad allows us to replace those who have played more often and we came here to win. We care, we know it’s a difficult game but we will try to win,” said the coach. Luciano Spalletti.

Sure, they will miss the big bucks like Osimhen, Insigne And Fabian Ruiz. “Lorenzo has a fatigued muscle, we monitor satellite, minutes, exams, to get the best results and then we decide as a precaution. Then he strains and the muscle gets tired again, he could play, but there is also a race on Sunday and there are also others who deserve to play. Those who stayed at home risked it, “he added.

On the need for a center forward: “Mertens? He played a game below his level and therefore others stand out more. It always depends on the game, Mertens manages to fill the area, with Zielinski in better condition he would have filled that void more easily. They are different paths that both lead to the goal if done correctly “.

In Poland it will be a Meret: “Meret plays, because he has talent like Ospina and not because the game is less important, they have the same strength and we give him a chance too, he is another starting goalkeeper. In reality, I find it hard to understand this story, we should care little , I don’t send signals to those who have played less for injuries like Demme, that’s wrong, it would be bankruptcy from the professional point of view of a coach. “

ZIELINSKI: “I’M GOING BACK TO MY LEVELS”

“I’m returning to my levels after a difficult period. Sunday’s goal was important for me and for the team.” He said it Piotr Zielinski, Napoli midfielder, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the Europa League match against Legia. “We will play in a hot stadium against a team that is not going through a good moment. Tomorrow I expect a good game of fair play. I expect a more offensive Legia than in the first leg. We are ready to give our all to bring the result at home, “he added. And again: “We care a lot about qualifying for the Europa League, we have a large and strong squad and therefore we have everything to play it all the way and I hope that everything goes in the right direction to add points to our standings and improve our position in the standings. Tomorrow I expect Legia to play more offensive than they did in Naples, but for us it doesn’t change, we have prepared well for this match to win it. “