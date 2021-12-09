Europa League, the 7 teams relegated from the Champions League. There are Barcelona and Borussia

The group stage of the Champions League has ended, there are the names of the teams that are relegated to Europa League. Seven, as the other will be one between Atalanta and Villarreal, a match postponed to tomorrow due to the snow. The teams are: Zenit, Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Sheriff Tiraspol, Barcelona And Seville. The Blaugrana, orphans of Leo Messi, are a decayed noble while the Andalusians of Seville have proved to be the undisputed rulers of the competition, having won it six times (including three consecutive between 2014 and 2016). Watch out also for the very strong Borussia Dortmund.

The eight teams relegated from the Champions League will challenge the eight runners-up of the group stage of the Europa League in a “play-off” round, which is as if it corresponded to a round of 16 of the previous editions.

So, if Napoli would finish second if they would see it against one of these seven formations (six if Atalanta were there). Luciano Spalletti’s blues will necessarily have to score against Leicester to qualify as first or second in the Europa League group.