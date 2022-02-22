Europa League The bug is back

The Borussia Dortmund faces this Thursday the very complicated task that overcome at home the 4-2 that Glasgow Rangers endorsed last week in the play-off that gives access to the round of 16 of the Europe League. For this, everything indicates that the second classified in the Bundesliga can once again have his most lethal weapon, his top scorer Erling Haland.

As reported by numerous German media on Monday, the Norwegian international would already be fully recovered from the muscle discomfort that forced him to be absent from the pitch during the last four BVB matches. Haaland started the week being able to complete the full group session of a Borussia that knows full well that the comeback goes through the presence of the crack on the Ibrox Stadium pitch.

Borusser coach, Marco Rose, had been cautious about Haaland’s chances of being in the game in Scotland, but the sensations with three days to go before what could be Borussia’s last match on the European stage could not be top: Haaland, who has scored a total of 23 goals this season, aims to be one more in the black-and-yellow expedition that heads to Scotland to try to make the miracle come true.