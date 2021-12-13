Europa League, the draw for the LIVE playoffs

Bitter urn for the Italians, who draw some of the toughest opponents among those in contention

Bitter urn for the Italians involved in Europa League playoffs. L’Atalanta, relegated from the Champions League, caught theOlympiakos, much worse it went to Lazio and Naples. The Biancocelesti will in fact deal with Port, fresh from the Milan group, while the Neapolitans with Barcelona of the new Xavi course. Home game for the Goddess, while Sarri’s and Spalletti’s men will play in front of their own fans on the way back.

The winners of the playoffs will face the teams already qualified in the group stage, namely Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow, Eintracht, Galatasaray, Red Star, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham.

EUROPA LEAGUE, THE DRAW

1st playoff: Sevilla-Dinamo Zagreb

2nd playoff: Atalanta-Olympiakos

3rd playoff: Leipzig-Real Sociedad

4th playoff: Barcelona-Naples

5th playoff: Zenit-Betis Seville

6th playoff: Borussia Dortmund-Rangers

7th playoff: Sheriff-Braga

8th playoff: Porto-Lazio

LAZIO-PORTO, THE STATISTICS

– Lazio met Porto in the double confrontation of the Uefa Cup semi-finals in 2002/03, when they were eliminated by virtue of a defeat in the first leg and a draw in the second leg.

– Lazio drew, 0-0, the match played at the Olimpico against Porto in the semi-finals of the Uefa Cup, in 2002/03, after losing the first leg 4-1 away.

– Lazio drew only one of the 12 matches played against Portuguese teams in European competitions (7W, 4P): that of April 2003 (0-0), precisely against Porto.

– Lazio are unbeaten in six matches played at home against Portuguese teams in European competitions, thanks to five wins and one draw: in the partial the Biancocelesti conceded only two goals, scoring 13.

NAPLES-BARCELONA, THE STATISTICS

– Napoli have twice challenged Barcelona in European competitions, in the double confrontation of the round of 16 of the Champions League 2019/20, which saw the Neapolitans not pass the round.

– The last time Napoli participated in a knockout stage in the Europa League was last season, against a Spanish side, failing to enter the round of 16 against Granada.

– Napoli have won only two of their last 12 matches against Spanish opponents in European competitions (4N, 6P), however winning the most recent match (2-1 at home against Granada).

– Napoli have lost only one of 10 home matches against Spanish clubs in European competition (1-3 against Real Madrid in 2017) – three wins and six draws round out the record.

– Napoli have remained undefeated in seven of 10 ties against Spanish sides in the UEFA Cup / Europa League (4W, 3N), remaining on only three occasions without scoring.

ATALANTA-OLYMPIACOS, THE STATISTICS

– Atalanta have faced a Greek opponent only once in a European competition: OFI Creta in the first knockout round of the Cup Winners’ Cup in the 1987/88 season. In that case the Bergamo team passed the turn.

– In case of passage of the round, Atalanta would play the round of 16 in a European competition for the fifth time in its history. The Bergamo side reached the quarterfinals in three of the previous four, but were eliminated in the most recent (in March against Real Madrid in the Champions League).

– If they go through, Atalanta would play for the second time in a round of 16 between the UEFA Cup and the Europa League. The precedent dates back to the double confrontation in the UEFA Cup against Cologne in the 1990/91 season, in which they went through with a draw in the first leg and a win in the second leg.

CONFERENCE LEAGUE, THE PLAYOFF DRAWINGS

These are the matches of the Conference League playoffs, as decided by the draws. First leg on February 17th, return on 24th. Marseille-Qarabag, Psv-Maccabi Tel Aviv, Fenerbahçe-Slavia Prague, Midtjylland-Paok, Leicester-Randers, Celtic-Bodo / Glimt, Sparta Prague-Partizan, Rapid Vienna-Tottenham or Vitesse.