Europa League, the great opportunity of Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli

The group stage of all European club competitions has ended. Italy loses only Milan. Two teams remain in the running in the Champions League (Juventus and Inter), one in the Conference League (Rome) and three in the Europa League (Atalanta, Lazio and Naples).

Europa League, never an Italian success

Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli will have to play for the play-offs to access the round of 16 of the Europa League. A further obstacle to a dream that, to date, no Italian team has ever crowned. Since the new Europa League was officially born (it took the place of the Uefa Cup), no Italian club has ever raised the prestigious trophy. It came close Antonio Conte’s Inter who, two years ago, lost the final with the Seville (six finals played and six wins, clubs with the most titles). In fact, the modern Europa League is a Spanish fiefdom: eight hits in 12 editions played (only Porto, Manchester United and Chelsea, on two occasions) temporarily interrupted the Spanish monopoly.

Europa League, the opponents of Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli

On paper, Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli have several chances to go all the way in the current edition of the Europa League. Among the seeded players (those already certain to play in the round of 16) there are no super clubs. Let’s talk about Lyon, Munich, Spartak Moscow, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Red Star, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham. In fact, the play-offs to get into the round of 16 will be much more complicated. Atalanta (third in the Champions League group) could draw one between Glasgow Rangers, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiakos but most of all, Betis and Real Sociedad. Many risks for Lazio and Naples. in the other urn present Barcelona, ​​Porto, Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Sheriff, Zenit and that Seville who is at home in the Europa League ,.

Europa League, appointment on 13 December

The long-awaited draw will take place next Monday in Nyon. So much curiosity to see the pairings of the Europa League play-offs. Italy presents itself with three teams, one less than Spain and Germany. Surprisingly, only one English team still in the running: West Ham. Looking at the roll of honor of the second European event (Europa League / Uefa Cup), the last Italian to make Italian football rejoice was the Parma in the 1998/99 edition, so over 20 years ago. Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli have a duty to try. Only the Napoli of Diego Maradona (1988/89) won the Uefa Cup, for Atalanta and Lazio it would be the first time. Often snubbed, the Europa League could become a great opportunity this season for the three Italians in the running. The important thing will be to face the knockout phase with the best of strength and with the best men.

OMNISPORT