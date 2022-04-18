Europa League. The VIP stands of OL – West Ham





Text: Franck Girardet. OL played big for their quarter-final return at Groupama Stadium against West-Ham. Lagging behind in the league, the Europa League was the last piece of blue sky for the gones this season.

On the grass. Everything started under the best auspices with a team that was moving forward during the first quarter of an hour. Karl Toko-Ekambi hit the post in the 5thand minute, and Aouar was on the verge of scoring in the 11and. The game was rebalanced and the English opened the scoring with a header Dawson who was ahead of a Dembele totally woozy on a corner in the 38th. West-Ham put their head in OL’s bag by scoring by Rice just before half-time (44and). 2-0 at the break and a lead screed that fell on the stadium.

When we returned from the locker room, we expected a revolt that never came, and on the contrary Bowen drove the point home by scoring the 3and goal from the 48and minute. The match was over, the rest was just a demonstration of everything that has been missing since the start of the season at this OL. No revolt, static players, and a non-existent background. An Englishman suffered from cramps in the 80sand minute, a risk that no Lyonnais ran very clearly.

Final score of 3-0 and cruel disappointment for the intermittents of peter bosz. The latter presents the worst record of a trainer for more than 20 years and it will be necessary at some point to face the facts. The conductor can each time find a reason why the score has not been respected, but he remains the one who must put the symphony in place while avoiding as many false notes as possible. However, it is clear that this rings false more often than true. It’s rarely his fault so the question arises as to what he’s for?

Jean-Michel Aulas will have to put the overalls back on and the train back on track, let’s count on his art of rebounding for more radiant moments in the future.

In the lounges. On the President Box side, the evening was much brighter. Around the buffets of C Gastronomie, the clan parker was almost completeTony, T.J. and Rock) accompanied by the smiling Gaetan Muller (delegate president of ASVEL), Caroline Garcia (the tennis player) and Laure Boulleau the former defender of PSG, converted consultant on behalf of the Canal Football Club.

Vincent Labrunpresident of the LFP, had brought with him the most feared journalist of politicians: Jean Jacques Bourdin. Precisely on the political side, many elected officials and a Gerard Collomb in great shape who explained to us that before making a donation to Valerie Pécressethere was Anne Hidalgo to console financially. Not far from him, a bit chafouin, Christophe Guilloteau did not want to reveal to us the amount of his donation for candidate LR who knocked on the door (and at the cash desk) of several Lyon industrialists the day after the first round!

Finally a big surprise with the presence of a fan of the Hammers (West Ham) in the person of the star presenter of American TV, the truculent James Corden (Carpool Karaoké) who, failing to sing with Madonna, Will Smith, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and so many others in his van, had decided to sing his love for his club in President Box. As improbable to see it in this place as it is refreshing.

The +

Tiago Mendes who was the only one to wet the jersey.

Entry of Bradley Barcola.

The –

Jason Denayer who was cataclysmic.

Moussa Dembele who attended a good match.

Tanguy N’Dombele who was eaten in midfield.

Groupama Stadium

Thursday, April 14, 2022