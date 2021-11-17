“Europe and the USA in the dark days of Covid, psychological easing weighs heavily”

They are the countries with the highest rate of vaccinations, but also those where at the moment there are the highest levels of infections. In the fluctuation to which the pandemic has accustomed us, after a relatively peaceful summer, the pandemic bar rises again, bringing the United States and Europe back to the darkest days of Covid. “We are again the epicenter of the pandemic,” said Hans Kluge, head of the World Health Organization for Europe. The numbers reported by the WHO show that, although Africa and Asia have lower percentages of immunized, in these countries the covid curves have undergone fewer peaks in the very last period.

“In South America, even if the situation is not easy, overall the cases are decreasing but it is summer, with all the circumstances that offer a lower spread of the virus. Asia still adopts very heavy containment measures. The data on Africa have always been unclear, ”Dr. Barbara Gallavotti, a biologist and science popularizer, told Huffpost, commenting on the data. To explain the difference with other countries, it is first of all necessary to clarify one point: why, in the face of vaccination coverage, are infections rising in Italy and the US?

“We do not always manage to explain the behavior of the virus, but there are several clear factors”, says Gallavotti, “Meanwhile, the percentage of the population fully vaccinated is high, but not very high. In Italy 74%, in the United States 58%. These are low numbers. To drastically decrease the circulation of the virus – considering that even the vaccinated in part can become infected – we should have coverage equal to almost the entire population. 58% of vaccinated means 42% of unvaccinated: many ”.

There remains therefore a large pool of people in which the virus can circulate. Many of them are young, those under 12 for whom the vaccine is not yet available, but starting from December, Italy should also allow access to the 5-11 range: “We know that vaccination greatly reduces the probability of being hospitalized in intensive care, but considering people who have a very high probability of being hospitalized, this protection may not be sufficient. For a hypothetical subject who has a health condition such that he has a 20% chance of being hospitalized, if he were to become infected, the vaccine has the ability to reduce this possibility by 20 times, bringing it to 1. It is little, but not is zero. If a thousand of people with these characteristics become infected, 190 are saved, but 10 of them are very ill ”.

Low immunization rate, performing but not impregnable vaccines, their progressive loss of efficacy. To reject Europe and the US in the dark are factors linked to the precious vaccine weapon, but not only. There is winter, of course, with closed windows that create the best opportunities for contagion. With the progress of time there has also been a progressive lowering of anti-Covid attention, even where required by law: lowered masks in closed places and dangerous gatherings. “We have all resumed our lives, with much fewer limits than those adopted when there were no vaccinations”, says Gallavotti, “It is human that there is a psychological relaxation after such a long period of limitations, with a vaccine that all in all it seems to work well and with everyone’s need to come back to life. But vaccines alone are not enough. We have to find a dynamic balance with this virus. Obviously we cannot live in lockdown forever ”.

Some countries have done the exact opposite, totally reopening after the limitations of the most critical phases: “We are not thinking only of England. In France, no one could be seen wearing a mask outdoors, even Denmark, which reached a very high vaccination rate and in September had lifted the restrictions, was forced to take small steps backwards. The strategy is to seek an armed truce in which we protect ourselves as much as possible with vaccines, but we also keep other protective devices ”.

Germany, Austria, Great Britain, France, Romania, Bulgaria: in many cases the strategy has been to rely solely on the vaccine filter, strongly weakened by the fact that not everyone is vaccinated: “In Eastern Europe the dramatic problem is the incredible shortage of vaccinated people. In Romania only 28% of the population has completed the cycle of injections, in Bulgaria even less: 16% ”.

In other countries the restrictive measures may be similar, but what matters is how they are then absorbed by the country: “Many factors are very local. We have been benefited by the Green pass, which has curbed the circulation of the virus. In Denmark, the strong trust that the population had in the government has led to respect for the rules even in private homes, far from controls ”. But don’t despair. The effects of the vaccine are being seen, although still critical, the situation is not comparable to that of last year: “An ISS report quantified the deaths avoided with vaccines only until June, they are 12100. I trust that the next waves, however also foreseen by mathematical models, will be more and more bearable. But it really depends on us ”.