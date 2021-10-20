Europe at the quarterly pending window, Bitcoin updates records

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Little move Wall Street when the European stock markets continue without momentum, after the positive session on the eve of Europe and the United States and the good performance of the Asian markets. Investors are waiting for the quarterly season to kick off in order to fully assess the pace of the recovery. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin hit a new record at $ 66,000.

Thus, in a double-speed Europe, the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris and the AEX in Amsterdam rise, while the DAX 30 in Frankfurt and the IBEX 35 in Madrid remain further behind. Overseas, the main US indices move slightly above parity, while 10-year Treasury yields are up to 1.638%, while those of BTPs are down to 0.927%.

It does not particularly affect the data on Eurozone inflation, confirmed by Eurostat as an increase of + 3.4% compared to + 3% in August (in Italy 2.9% after 2.5% in August). The highest contribution to the inflation rate is energy (+ 1.63%) followed by services (+ 0.72%). Though sentiment on company accounts appears positive, the focus remains high on central banks: one of the Fed members, Christopher Waller, confirmed the start of the tapering in November without an imminent rate hike, but also said that if inflation kept the current pace even more aggressive interventions would be needed in the coming months. Further indications could come with the Beige Book, arriving in the evening.

Leap Falck Renewables, is approaching a bid price

Falck Renewables, which failed to make a start price, accelerates by over ten points and approaches the price of the takeover bid that will be launched by IIF at € 8.81. Falck and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) have signed an agreement under which IIF will acquire the entire stake held by Falck in Falck Renewables, equal to approximately 60%. The price is € 8.81 per share, which represents a premium of 29.2% compared to the weighted average market price of the last 3 months, 40.5% compared to that of the last 6 months and 45.2%. compared to that of the last 12 months. Completion of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

After the closing, the IIF will promote the mandatory takeover bid on the remaining share capital, again at € 8.81 per share, with delisting as the objective. For Equita analysts, «IIF will support the growth of Falck Renewables under the leadership of Toni Volpe (current CEO). We raise the target price to € 8.81, in line with the bid price offered ». The rating for Equita remains hold.

Focus on the quarterly season

Investors’ eyes are also turned to the quarterly reports that continue to arrive from the United States, starting with big techs. After Netflix, which saw profits and subscribers rise also thanks to the “Squid Game” effect, the South Korean series that was seen by over 111 million people worldwide in the first four weeks of broadcast, a record for the platform. Ibm and a car manufacturer like Tesla.

The quarterly accounts are very important to understand where the stock exchanges could move, because they can make it clear how much the increase in the prices of raw materials and energy is weighing on the accounts of companies. For now, the response from the quarterly reports has been good and above expectations, but in recent days, mainly banks have emerged. The market is eagerly awaiting the industrial companies, which have started publishing the accounts.

Utilities are doing well in Milan, Moncler catches up

Utilities, starting with Enel, already brilliant on the eve, and A2a, are well in tune with Milanese equities, but the best performance is that of Azimut, after Equita raised the price target by 4% to 25 euros per share. In alternating current the banks with Intesa Sanpaolo which stands up and Unicredit is down. The industrialists and the cars mark the pace, with Stellantis and Ferrari at the bottom of the list, while Moncler recovers, which initially had been affected by the results of the French giant Kering and above all by the performance of the flagship brand, Gucci. Pharmaceuticals are recovering.