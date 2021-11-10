Europe becomes that of anti-immigrant walls

Handout. via Reuters Migrants are seen on the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Defense Ministry, November 10, 2021. Irek Dorozanski / DWOT / Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

“Financing physical infrastructure” on the eastern outer border of Europe “is legally possible. The decision rests with the Commission, but the Council’s opinion is very clear ”. Charles Michel flies to Warsaw to give all his support to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, struggling with the chaos of migrants on the border with Belarus. The President of the European Council offers everything he has, in fact: even the yes to the Polish request to finance the construction of anti-immigrant walls with Community resources. This is a u-turn in the history of the Union. Faced with the systematic threat of Minsk and Moscow together, Brussels bends to do what it has always challenged Trump: the walls, in fact. Morawiecki is also asking for an ad hoc European summit: this request will also most likely be granted.

The European foreign ministers will talk about it at the Council next week, the first useful opportunity to discuss the new Polish question. And then an extraordinary summit of leaders in videoconference should be convened, something that Italy has not managed to achieve on immigration in the Mediterranean, so to speak. Meanwhile, Angela Merkel hears Vladimir Putin to ask him to intercede with his ‘friend’ Lukashenko to stop the instrumental use of migrants against Europe. The Russian president recommends activating “direct contacts” with Minsk. Basically, for now, he washes his hands and sends two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers to fly over the area of ​​tensions, where Warsaw is increasing its military presence: from 12 thousand to 15 thousand soldiers.

Ursula von der Leyen, who is in the US today for a bilateral agreement with President Joe Biden, also appeals to Putin to “use the influence he has over Lukashenko to persuade him to ease the situation on the border with Poland”. But the appeals to Moscow do not stop the ‘machine’ that has now set in motion to finance the construction of the barriers to the east: Michel speaks of the awareness that almost half of the European states agree.

“We talked about it for a long time at the last European Council in October,” recalls the president. Indeed, the discussion on October 22 came after 12 member countries sent a letter to Brussels asking for money for anti-immigrant barriers to the east. Among them, there are not only the sovereign governments, from Poland to Hungary. But also countries like Denmark: countries that fear the arrival of flows from the East, through the more peripheral states. Other leaders, however, including Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron, are against it. But the discussion has obviously only begun.

Faced with all this pressure, Michel gives in. It does not do so at the last European Council. He does so today in Warsaw, throwing the ball into the field of the European Commission. Here the von der Leyen team tries what it can to resist the latest gimmick that would upset the EU’s founding principles of acceptance and change the connotations of the Union as regards the approach to the issue of human rights.

President von der Leyen was “clear” about the Commission’s contrary position regarding the construction of walls with EU funds, says a source from Palazzo Berlaymont. “At the moment it does not appear that European resources are used for the construction of barriers”, but the same source points out that the Commission financially supports “the management of external borders, including infrastructure for border monitoring”.

In the European Parliament, Michel’s words come as a sort of ‘bomb’. “Any modification to the Community budget to finance the construction of walls must be approved by the Eurochamber. And here there is no majority on this ”, several political sources tell us, agitated by the news coming from Warsaw. “We invite the President of the European Council Charles Michel to discuss with the European Parliament on the issue of financing the walls on the borders of the European Union – says Laura Ferrara, MEP of the 5 Star Movement – We are sure that on this issue the majority of citizens’ representatives it will never authorize this budget line. Raising walls and barriers with European funds, and therefore also with the contribution of Italians, is a red line that the EU will never cross “. But the president of the largest European group, Manfred Weber of the EPP, agrees on the financing of the construction of the walls with EU funds, he has been saying this for weeks.

The dossier on how Lukashenko systematically organizes the ‘journeys of hope’ from Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries in the area and then sends flows of migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders is increasingly enriched in the Brussels button rooms. A sort of data collection is underway, the result of a work of investigation and observation that extends to Russia, to understand how Putin has to do with this story. Yesterday, his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov launched the provocation, arguing that the European Union should provide aid to Belarus as it does to Turkey. The reference is to the agreement with Erdogan, wanted by Germany, according to which the European states ‘pay’ to Ankara the blocking of migratory flows from the east. Lavrov even talks about it with Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for relations with states of the Holy See, during a meeting yesterday in Moscow.

The thesis of European diplomacy is that that of the Minsk government, backed by Putin, is a more than systematic action to keep the Union under blackmail. Lukashenko, denounce by the European Commission, also uses real travel agencies to organize transfers. And several airlines, including national airlines, collaborate with him to bring migrants to Minsk, from here they are escorted to the borders of the Union. At Palazzo Berlaymont they still do not release official lists, but Arab airlines, including Turkish Airlines, are in the sights of the Belarusian dictator’s ‘collaborators’. European sanctions could fall on them, the subject of the summit of foreign ministers next week.

“One or two months ago, Turkey seemed to want to work closely with us – accuses Morawiecki – I will say aloud here, because I think they will hear it there too, that we see” a “full synchronization of Turkish actions with Belarus and the Russia. This worries us, we don’t like it ”. “We could deny Turkish Airlines landing in Europe”, urges Weber, increasingly pro-Warsaw.

The situation becomes more and more confused. While we act almost in the dark: without external observers at the border. Instead, “a solution must be found with the UN agencies”, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, thunders unheard, at the end of a telephone conversation with the president of the European Commission.

Morawiecki says he feels abandoned by Brussels but in the meantime he does not ask for the intervention of Frontex in order to be able to carry out illegal rejections without any control: undisturbed. Dozens of migrants manage to break through the fences, but are then rejected or arrested. The Warsaw government does not even admit the presence of the media at the border, nor of NGOs. “Because Lukashenko uses the media to make propaganda”, is the excuse waved by the Polish premier. When he talks about it at the press conference, Michel has nothing to complain about. This observation is also accepted, demonstrating that this sad new episode of the immigration dossier brings water to the mill of the nationalists of the east, under fire for violations of the rule of law and yet with so much thread to weave for their network in the Union.