Europe car market: a 2021 to forget. Collapse of 25.5% on 2019

2020 It was an extremely difficult year for the European automotive market due to the pandemic that paralyzed entire economic sectors for several months. 2021 was just as complex. In addition to still dealing with the effects of the crisis caused by the health emergency, the auto market has also had to face the problem of the supply of semiconductors which has had an important impact on the production and therefore on the availability of new cars.
The numbers provided by ACEA they are a timely photograph of the situation in which the automotive market of the Old Continent finds itself. Wanting consider the European Union, the United Kingdom and the EFTA countries, in the whole of 2021 they were 11,774,885 cars registered equal to a decrease of 1.5% compared to an already difficult 2020.
Comparing registrations with 2019, the year before the outbreak of the pandemic, it turns out that the European auto market fell by 25.5%. In fact, in 2019, a total of 15,805,658 cars had been registered. As mentioned at the beginning, this result was affected by the chip crisis which, as ACEA points out, made itself felt especially during the second half of 2021.
The crisis has hit all national markets of the area which in 2021, compared to 2019, are all decreasing with the sole exception of those, very small, of Iceland and Norway. The five largest markets certainly did not survive, namely those of Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain which absorb 70% of registrations in the area. The worst result was recorded by Spain which in 2021 compared to 2019 shows a decrease of 31.7%, closely followed by the United Kingdom (-28.7%), by Germany (-27.3%), by France (-25.1%) and from Italy (-23.9%).
Returning to the overall European data in 2021, in the last month of December, again considering the European Union, the United Kingdom and EFTA countries, 950,218 cars were registered, equal to a decrease of 21.7% on 2020. Numbers that overall show a situation that is certainly not positive for the automotive sector. We will see what will happen in the course of 2022 but the signs are not encouraging as the chip crisis has not yet been resolved and the pandemic is once again affecting the economy more than anyone could have imagined.
[Fonte dati: ACEA]