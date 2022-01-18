Europe car market: a 2021 to forget. Collapse of 25.5% on 2019

2020 It was an extremely difficult year for the European automotive market due to the pandemic that paralyzed entire economic sectors for several months. 2021 was just as complex. In addition to still dealing with the effects of the crisis caused by the health emergency, the auto market has also had to face the problem of the supply of semiconductors which has had an important impact on the production and therefore on the availability of new cars.

The numbers provided by ACEA they are a timely photograph of the situation in which the automotive market of the Old Continent finds itself. Wanting consider the European Union, the United Kingdom and the EFTA countries, in the whole of 2021 they were 11,774,885 cars registered equal to a decrease of 1.5% compared to an already difficult 2020.

Comparing registrations with 2019, the year before the outbreak of the pandemic, it turns out that the European auto market fell by 25.5%. In fact, in 2019, a total of 15,805,658 cars had been registered. As mentioned at the beginning, this result was affected by the chip crisis which, as ACEA points out, made itself felt especially during the second half of 2021.