Europe close to launching its first Bitcoin futures contract





Europe is close to launching its first Bitcoin futures contract, which will be traded on Eurex (the continent’s largest derivatives market) starting September 13, 2021. The future is based on the Exchange traded cryptocurrency BTCetc-Etc Group Physical Bitcoin (Btce) by Etc Group. According to the fact sheet, the ETC replicates 100% from Bitcoin and is traded on Deutsche Börse’s Xetra and Six Swiss Exchange.

“We consider the decision to base the future on ETC BTC, as a recognition of the quality of the product and its first-rate liquidity”, commented Bradley Duke, CEO of Etc Group. “Given the growing institutional demand for secure Bitcoin exposure, we are delighted to begin listing these Bitcoin futures on our regulated trading infrastructure. This move will allow more market participants to trade and hedge the Bitcoin. Bitcoin, “emphasized Randolf Roth, a member of Eurex’s executive committee.

Looking at the prospects, “the bullish movement of Bitcoin that started from the lows of July has reached the limit of $ 50,000. We believe that the reasons that led to this positive movement are linked to the return of enthusiasm both on the part of international payment systems. such as Paypal (also admitted to its users in the United Kingdom in addition to the US ones to use a service to exchange cryptocurrency), both large funds that have returned to launch new ETFs on cryptocurrency and thanks to brokers who have increased the offer of derivatives on bitcoin “, underlined Filippo Diodovich, senior market strategist of Ig Italia in the morning.

From a technical point of view, if the Bitcoin prices were to remain above 48 thousand dollars, there is a strong possibility that the cryptocurrency could also reach the next goals of 52 thousand dollars in the week. Confirmation of such positive graphical outlook will come upon overcoming the $ 50,500 resistance. Bitcoin currently loses 3.1% to $ 48,576.7 and ethereum drops 2.8% to $ 3,249.91. (All rights reserved)



