Europe closes the No Vax. Lockdown and refused treatment

United States of Europe. United by numbers, united by fear, united by the need to return to tighten the bolts of freedom. Let’s see the situation country by country.

FRANCE President Emmanuel Macron will speak to the nation on Tuesday, and fears that he will announce new restrictions has prompted many French to book the third dose of the vaccine (+61 percent from the previous week). Yesterday the transalpines also announced the protocols for the resumption of the ski season: mandatory mask in the rows for the ski lifts and in the cable cars and green pass only if the incidence of infections exceeds 200 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants nationwide.

UK The recent increase in infections has prompted Downing Street to decide to anticipate the third dose of the vaccine. Those who are eligible will receive an invitation to book it five months after receiving the second, instead of the six foreseen.

GERMANY The numbers are worrying: yesterday 34,002 new infections, with an incidence of 183.7 per 100 thousand inhabitants, and 142 deaths. Berlin has already decided that the third dose will be given to everyone and the Thuringian government has closed intensive care for the unvaccinated.

BELGIUM Another country that travels about 10 thousand daily infections. The Minister of Health on Friday encouraged fellow citizens to prepare to work from home, but the climate that reigns in the Flemish-Walloon country is evidenced by the decision taken by the management of the Ghent hospital: it will no longer give priority to unvaccinated therapies intensive. “There are too many patients, even serious ones, with other pathologies, who see their treatments postponed more and more”, explains the chief physician Frank Vermassen.

AUSTRIA It is one of the most affected countries in Europe, with 9,943 new cases registered on Friday, an absolute record for a single day, and 359 Covid patients in intensive care, fewer than Italy, which however has a population almost seven times higher. Tomorrow, as announced by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, a selective “lockdown” will be triggered: the Austrians 2G will be free, ie vaccinated (geimpft) or cured (genesen), while the others will be able to work but not access the spaces of social life. For the first four weeks, an exception will be made for those who take the first dose and then exhibit a negative swab.

RUSSIA New record of daily Covid-19 infections, with 41,335 cases, and 1,188 people died. A situation caused by the low vaccination rate, which is below 40 percent. President Vladimir Putin has authorized regional governments to extend the halt to work that ends today. The ban on leaving home for the elderly and the obligation for companies to have 30 percent of staff working from home remain in force.

GREECE Since yesterday, the measures for the unvaccinated have come into effect, who must exhibit a rapid test or negative PCR to enter banks, public offices, shops, entertainment venues and hairdressers. Only grocery stores, pharmacies and places of worship are excluded. All unvaccinated workers will have to take two swabs per week (rapid test or PCR).

BULGARIA It is perhaps the country currently in worse shape: yesterday 4,734 cases and 185 deaths, a lot for a nation with less than seven million inhabitants. Mortality is 153.6 per million inhabitants per week (in Italy it is 5.01). A situation that a few days ago prompted Sofia to indefinitely suspend surgical operations and non-urgent hospitalizations. Bulgaria is among the least vaccinated European nations, with a percentage of 26.2 percent.

POLAND It is among the countries classified by the ECDC as of high concern. The Warsaw government is considering various types of mechanisms to reduce the intensity of coronavirus transmission, “but we will not consider the lockdown,” as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.