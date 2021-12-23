Europe, contagion map. Piedmont goes red – Targatocn.it

Piedmont goes from orange to red in the European contagion map, treated weekly by the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control).

After two weeks in orange, our region passes to the highest level of contagion.

In Italy Puglia, Molise and Sardinia remain in yellow as last week.

While northern Italy is all red: in addition to Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Valle d’Aosta, Liguria Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Province of Bolzano and Trentino Alto Adige.

All the other Italian territories are in orange: Sicily, Calabria, Campania, Basilicata, Lazio, Abruzzo, Marche, Umbria and Tuscany.

Europe is practically all a tint of red and orange. All red neighboring France.

The only country with yellow is Romania with the Oltenia region the only green area in all of Europe.

For the ECDC, it turns ‘yellow’ when the new cases in 14 days are less than 50 per 100 thousand inhabitants with a positivity rate that is at or above 4%. Or with a rate of less than 4% but with an incidence of between 50 and 200 per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The red / orange is triggered with an incidence rate between 200 and 499 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. While the dark red with an incidence greater than or equal to 500 per 100 thousand inhabitants.

POSITIVE COMPARED TO PADS, PIEDMONT STAYS IN YELLOW

Piedmont with a positivity rate higher than 1% remains in yellow. In Italy there are no longer green areas in the assessment of the positivity rate.