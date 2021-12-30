Europe, contagion map. Piedmont remains in the red – Targatocn.it

Piedmont remains in red on the European contagion map, treated weekly by the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control).

After two weeks in orange our region had passed the highest level of contagion last week. Level also confirmed by the data processing of the last seven days given the large increase in new cases in the past few days.

Northern and central Italy is all red. It resists some orange areas in the south and in the islands.

Last week Puglia, Molise and Sardinia resisted in yellow (all switched to orange). In orange confirmed Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria, Basilicata and Abruzzo.

In red, in addition to Piedmont, Lombardy, Valle D’Aosta, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige, Province of Bolzano, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio and Campania.

Europe is practically all a tint of red and orange. The Mediterranean area is all red: France, Spain and Portugal are “total red”. While the contagion is easing, with some orange spots, in Germany and Austria.

Also this week the only yellow state is Romania with the Oltenia region the only green area in all of Europe.

For the ECDC, it turns ‘yellow’ when the new cases in 14 days are less than 50 per 100 thousand inhabitants with a positivity rate that is at or above 4%. Or with a rate of less than 4% but with an incidence of between 50 and 200 per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The red / orange is triggered with an incidence rate between 200 and 499 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. While the dark red with an incidence greater than or equal to 500 per 100 thousand inhabitants.

POSITIVE COMPARED TO PADS, PIEDMONT GOES TO BROWN

As regards the positivity rate, Piedmont passes from yellow to brown, greatly exceeding the percentage of 4% of the positives on the total number of swabs. In Italy there are no longer green areas in the assessment of the positivity rate. Sardinia, Molise and Puglia, Trentino Alto Adige, the Province of Bolzano and Friuli Venezia Giulia remain in yellow.