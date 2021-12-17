Europe, contagion map. Piedmont remains orange – Newsbiella.it

For the second consecutive week, Piedmont remains in orange / red in the European contagion map by the ECDC.

In Italy fewer and fewer regions remain in yellow: Puglia, Molise and Sardinia. with the yellow color, Umbria, Sicily and Sardinia remain orange / red like the rest of Italy. While Friuli Venezia Giulia and the autonomous province of Bolzano remain in dark red, to which Veneto is added this week. All the other Italian regions are in the condition of our region in light red which indicates a significant increase in the number of cases, although not yet in the most critical phase, in dark red, a condition prevalent at this time throughout the continent (especially in neighboring Germany. and France, as well as in Eastern Europe).

For the first time in the week, the map turns green again, albeit minimally, with the regions of Oltenia and Moldova in Romania. The yellow resists in the other regions of Romania. While elsewhere in Europe it is a single ‘spot’ of orange and red. For the ECDC, it turns ‘yellow’ when the new cases in 14 days are less than 50 per 100 thousand inhabitants with a positivity rate that is at or above 4%. Or with a rate of less than 4% but with an incidence of between 50 and 200 per 100 thousand inhabitants. The red / orange is triggered with an incidence rate between 200 and 499 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. While the dark red with an incidence greater than or equal to 500 per 100 thousand inhabitants.