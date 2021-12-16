Europe Cup, Unahotels breaks Kiev in the last second of the overtime Reggionline -Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia

KIEV (Ukraine) – The Reggiana basketball without Candi And Baldi Rossi obtains the second consecutive away victory, winning the last second of extra time with a tap-in from Hopkins, winning 80-79 on the hosts of Kiev.

The game was nervous, with many mistakes, especially in the early stages of the match and with many turnovers, 33 in total. The red and white tried to bring home the match between the end of the second and the beginning of the third quarter, but they never went beyond the 7 point advantage. Kiev then took courage and after reaching parity he played it, so much so that he in turn went ahead by 7 points with 2 ‘from the end. A technical foul sanctioned in Swing and the tenacity of Caja’s men allowed the Reggio players to impact the fate of the dispute in the 40 ‘. At the overtime many twists and turns, with the red and white at +6 and then down by 1 until Hopkins’ decisive tap-in on the siren, essential to consolidate the leadership of group J.

The other match of the group is Crailsheim – Antwerp 91-86

Classification: Unahotels 4; Kiev, Crailsheim 2, Antwerp 0.

THE TABLE

KIEV BASKETBALL- UNAHOTELS REGGIO EMILIA 79-80 dts

KIEV-BASKETBALL: Ivanov ne, Thompson J.16, Woodson 23, Caffey 7, Garrett 2, Swing 7, Voinalovych 3, Anikiyenko 4, Washington 9, Tyrtyshnyk 3, Kovalov, Skapintsev 5. Coach: Bagatskis.

UNAHOTELS REGGIO EMILIA: Thompson S. 10, Hopkins 13, Soliani ne, Crawford 12, Strautins 3, Colombo ne, Cinciarini 10, Johnson 9, Olisevicius 14, Bonacini, Diouf 9. Coach: Caja.

Referees: Hrusa (CZE), Karabilecen (TUR), Sahin (TUR)

Partial: 11-13; 15-20; 21-14; 23-23; 9-10

Note: Swing technician at 38 ‘

The chronicle

Overtime

Equilibrium also at the start of extra time, with the regret of two blocks in a row suffered by Strautins, but which Johnson manages to transform into 3 gold points. The Latvian redeems himself by placing the triple of +6, 72-78 when half the time has elapsed. The teams are tired and perhaps even the referees who do not see a foul on Cinciarini and instead contest the 8 ″ to overcome the half field. Woodson with the free throws and a triple brings Kiev to the advantage, Strautins takes a senseless shot, luck is that Woodson misses and Hopkins signs in the tap in the victory of Reggio for 80 to 79.

Fourth quarter

All to be redone then for Unahotels who at the beginning of the last fraction try to take control of the match with a small advantage, soon thwarted by the baskets of the Ukrainian Thompson. The game proceeds with the two teams competing for the point-by-point victory in overtaking each other in command. At 4 ‘from the conclusion Caja puts Hopkins back on the field, unfortunately Crawford loses two consecutive balls in attack and a triple from Woodson seems to turn the match towards Kiev who also gains the ball on contention. A minute and a half the Ukrainians are ahead of 7, taking advantage of the fatigue of Reggio and Caja calls a timeout to try everything. A technician arrives in Swing, while Unahotels arrives at -3, one turn of the hands from the final siren. The hosts lose the ball and are joined by Hopkins’ triple, when the clock says 18 ″. Last Ukrainian possession that goes out on the iron and is overtime.

Third fourth

At the resumption of hostilities Reggio presents Crawford in Thompson’s place, then Caja immediately brings Hopkins down, due to his third foul just committed. Unahotels tries to raise the defensive intensity and also succeeds, continuing however to shoot with low percentages, under 35% from the field. The red and white remain ahead for 6 minutes, but Kiev’s attempt to comeback with shots from the arch bears fruit and so comes the draw at 42-42, with Caja’s immediate timout with just over 3 minutes left to play. Diouf in the meantime began to engage in attack by signing 7 points in the fourth. With a minimum of attention, Reggio moves up by 5, but also comes the fourth foul by Hopkins who sits back on the bench, so the hosts take advantage of it and close the fourth finding parity: 47 to 47.

Second quarter

Partial of 5-0 for the Gialloneri of home who then return ahead in the score and it is still Thompson for Reggio who unlocks the fourth for his team. Skapintsev under the boards does what he wants, so Caja calls a timeout at 20-15 in favor of Kiev, putting Hopkins back on the field for a not exactly concentrated Diouf. A good move because the draw soon arrives and the new red and white overtaking at 23-24. Unahotels takes a small advantage of 5 points which leads the Ukrainian coach to two suspensions in a short time. The red and white waste a few opportunities to further increase the advantage which at the interval is still 7 points: 26-33.

First quarter

The starting five: for Kiev Garrett, Woodson, Voinalovych, Thompson J., Anikiyenko, while for Reggio Thompson S., Hopkins, Cinciarini, Johnson and Olisevicius. Equal first minute, with one mistake and one lost on each side and with the match struggling to break free from 0-0 after more than two minutes of play. The scoresheet moves with an shot from below by Anikyenko, while Unahotels continues to argue with the ring netted, up to Thompson’s incoming basket. The game is full of mistakes and turnovers that do not make it very attractive at the moment and neither team in over 7 minutes has reached the double figures, 9-8. The red and white area puts the home attack in difficulty and at the same time Unahotels gets into difficulties alone in the offensive phase. At the first siren the scoreboard reads 11-13, thanks to Crawford’s last 7 points.