Europe faces Russian gas cut

Video summary of the war Ukraine – Russia: July 25 5:07

(CNN Spanish) — In its attempt to control eastern Ukraine, Russia has “the entire territory” of the city of Donetsk under fire, according to Ukrainian officials in recent hours.

In addition, the European Union stated that Russia’s decision to reduce the flow of gas to Europe is politically motivated and is not due to a new repair of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

Watch the main news of the Russian war in Ukraine this Tuesday, July 26.

‘The Entire Territory’ Of Donetsk Is Under Fire As Russians Push Into Bakhmut, Ukrainian Official Says

Many settlements near the front lines in Donetsk have come under fire in the past 24 hours as Russian forces try to break through Ukrainian defenses, according to the head of the region’s military administration,

“There is not a single settlement in the Donetsk region that has not been bombed,” Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Ukrainian television. “The whole territory is under fire. The enemy is destroying the civil infrastructure.”

He added that “the front is approaching the city of Bakhmut, where there was systematic artillery fire and airstrikes” on Monday.

Bakhmut is a key target for Russian forces as a gateway to the rest of the region that remains in Ukrainian hands. Russian forces are estimated to be about 6 kilometers (3.7 mi) southeast of the city.

In its latest assessment on Monday, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces “made marginal gains south of Bakhmut, but it is unlikely that they will be able to effectively exploit these gains to take the full control of Bakhmut herself.”

The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday that the Russians were “creating the conditions for an offensive on Siversk and Soledar,” two cities east of Donetsk that are still defended by Ukrainian forces.

“Enemy units replenish ammunition and fuel stocks,” the army General Staff said.

Russian assaults in the Spirne city area have been repulsed, he added. The General Staff also said that a Russian attempt to break through north of Sloviansk in the Sviati Hory area had been repulsed.

EU energy chief says Russia’s Gazprom gas flow cutback is ‘politically motivated’

Gazprom’s latest announcement to further reduce flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is a “politically motivated step”, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with EU energy ministers. in Brussels.

“There’s no technical reason to do it. It’s a politically motivated step, and we have to be prepared for it,” Simson said.

“And precisely because of that, preemptively reducing our gas demand is a smart strategy.”

Russia breaks agreement with Ukraine by attacking Odessa 3:08

a bit of context: On Monday, the Russian state-owned energy company said it will further reduce the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Wednesday as it shuts down another turbine for repairs. The pipeline is a vital artery linking Russia’s vast gas reserves with Europe through Germany.

Daily capacity as of “7:00 am (Moscow time) on July 27 will be up to 33 million cubic meters,” the company said in a statement. Nord Stream 1 has a capacity of about 160 million cubic meters per day.

Simson said Gazprom’s announcement “underscores once again that we have to be prepared for potential supply cuts from Russia at any time.”

“We have to take care of our preparation; we have to face this crisis right now and together. And by doing so, we will preemptively reduce our demand,” he continued.

Simson added that he hopes EU ministers will have “a political agreement” by the end of Tuesday.

Last week, the European Commission laid out its plan to reduce gas consumption in Europe by 15% by next spring.

EU will not split over gas shortage, says German foreign minister

Europe will not be divided by Russian-imposed gas shortages, the German foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“With this we underline that we are not going to allow ourselves to be divided, that as EU states we could also act against each other because gas is very scarce, but that we remain united and that is the most important signal for the Russian president,” he said. Annalena Baerbock with her Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavsky, in Prague, during a joint press conference.

“In the long term, the path is clear: Europe will gain sovereignty through the expansion of renewable energy,” he said.

He added that, with every wind turbine and solar plant Europe builds, they will gain “freedom” and “become stronger together.”

“This also means that we have to rapidly expand the infrastructures in Europe with which we transport energy,” he said.

The challenge for all European countries is to maintain security of supply, Baerbock said, noting that gas, not electricity, is the main source of heat supply in Germany.

UK intelligence says there is ‘no indication’ Russia has struck military targets in Odessa port

There is “no indication” that Russia hit a Ukrainian warship and military targets in missile attacks on the port of Odessa over the weekend, according to a British intelligence report.

“The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have hit a Ukrainian warship and an anti-ship missile stockpile. There is no indication that these targets were at the location where the missiles struck,” Britain’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

He said Russia perceives anti-ship missiles as a “key threat” and says Moscow will continue to prioritize its efforts to destroy Ukraine’s anti-ship capability, but that its “targeting processes are likely to be routinely undermined by dated intelligence.” , poor planning and a top-down approach to operations.

Saturday’s attack on Odessa came just a day after Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, sparking anger and concern about the future of a deal meant to to alleviate the world food crisis caused by the war.

Russia denies this: Moscow has claimed it hit military targets, including a warship and an ammunition depot, in “high-precision strikes” on Odessa and did not affect grain exports from the port.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s defense of attacks during his stay in the Republic of Congo on Monday.

“As for the targets of those high-precision strikes, they are in a separate part of the Odessa port, in the so-called military part of the Odessa port,” he said.

“These targets were the combat ship of the Ukrainian naval forces and the ammunition depot, where the Harpoon anti-ship missiles were recently delivered. They were brought there to pose a threat to the Russian Black Sea fleet.”

Russia is deploying more forces to reinforce the southern flank, according to Ukraine and geolocated videos

The Russian military is deploying additional forces on its southern flank, reinforcing its positions in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, according to Ukrainian officials and videos posted on social media that were geolocated by CNN. Analysts suggest the move is presumably to try to counter an eventual Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Several Ukrainian social media posts refer to the movement of heavy military equipment on top of trains or the obstruction of roads through the Crimean peninsula and into the Kherson region.

CNN geolocated several videos, filmed in recent days, showing convoys crossing from Crimea to Kherson. Other videos show the convoys heading towards Crimea, through the Kerch Strait, from Krasnodar in Russia.

Spokesmen for the Ukrainian General Staff and Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command declined to comment, but Ukraine’s President’s Office in Crimea said that the “movement of military equipment, ammunition and personnel of the Russian army continues throughout the territory of the peninsula of Ukraine.” occupied Crimea.”

“Every day, about 50 wagons with Russian military equipment move towards Dzhankoi, queues of military equipment are also noted on the administrative border with occupied Crimea, near the settlements of Armiansk and Krasnoperekopsk,” the office said in a statement on Facebook. this Monday.

Analysts have suggested that this movement of heavy equipment could be the anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-held areas in the Kherson and Zaporizhia areas.

In its daily assessment of the Russian campaign on Monday, the Institute for the Study of War said “Russian forces continued to fortify their positions in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions in preparation for Ukrainian counter-offensives.”

Russia denies further deployments to Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied that Moscow is deploying additional forces to Ukraine as part of what it calls a “special military operation.”

“Several foreign media outlets are spreading false information about alleged mobilization activities,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We draw your attention to the fact that only a part of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is involved in conducting a special military operation, the number of which is quite sufficient to fulfill all the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief,” he added. .