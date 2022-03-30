Europe has 3 billion Covid vaccines left: what will happen to them?

The contracts signed by the European Commission since the start of the pandemic crisis guarantee the EU up to 4.2 billion vaccines. Over half of these come from the BioNTech / Pfizer plants, while the other pharmaceutical companies share the remaining EU supply share. But the twenty-seven Member States have so far used ‘only’ 886 million doses. And at a time when the pandemic has almost disappeared from the front pages of the newspapers, the question arises: how many doses are likely to end up wasted?

First of all, it is good to make a premise: even if the Covid emergency is no longer in the spotlight of the media, the pandemic is not over. Coronavirus still kills over 6,000 Europeans a week and some countries, such as France, are experiencing a new increase in infections. Less frightening is the mortality rate which has dropped from the percentages between 1.5 and 2% a year ago to the current 0.16%. An abatement that experts explain mainly as an effect of primary and booster vaccinations and, albeit to a lesser extent, as a consequence of the spread of the Omicron variant, notoriously more contagious and less lethal than the Delta.

Data that explain how crucial it was for the EU to have large quantities of vaccines available in the last year. However, it is questionable how necessary it was to conclude contracts for a number of doses eight times higher than the European population. Sources in Brussels who have been following the dossier of the vaccination campaign for some time, however, point out that the actual number of doses required by the EU to deal with the emergency is well below 4 billion. In fact, in the total doses covered by the contracts signed by the European Commission there are also 900 million Pfizer doses and 100 million Novavax vials which are the subject of a simple “purchase option”. In other words, the EU states reserved the right to decide at a later time whether to buy them, but they are not obliged to do so. Furthermore, the European executive has concluded contracts for 60 million doses with Valneva, whose anti-Covid vaccine is still under development, and for 300 million doses with Sanofi-Gsk, but the Franco-British consortium is still in waiting for the EMA authorization necessary for marketing. By subtracting the ‘optioned’ doses and those not yet authorized, the number of doses procured by the EU drops to about 2.8 billion, an average of less than six doses per European citizen.

The ‘recall factor’ must then be counted. As specified several times by the EMA, the anti-Covid vaccine, after the three doses already recommended, could evolve into a seasonal booster adapted to the variants in circulation. A vaccination strategy that would make sense of the doses subject to contracts that provide for the adaptation of doses to the dominant variants.

Finally, there are the donations. “Europe today is the largest donor of vaccines in the world and I believe this is the right choice,” said Health Minister Roberto Speranza at the end of the EU Council meeting with European counterparts. Responding to a question about the possibility that part of the EU doses are wasted, the representative of the Italian government recalled that donating doses to developing countries “is not just a choice of an ethical, moral and equality nature”, but ” it is also a right thing on the health level “since” we only come out of Covid all together “. A solidarity choice that, however, would lose meaning after the recent agreement reached between the US, the EU, South Africa and India and that should soon allow developing countries to produce the doses they need on their own without having to ask for authorization. to pharmaceutical companies holding patents.