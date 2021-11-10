Europe has signed a contract to buy 60 million doses

A new vaccine against Covid available to European citizens. In addition to Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Moderna, you can also use it Vla2001, the vaccine developed by Valneva in laboratories located in France and Austria. The EU commission has signed a contract with the pharmaceutical company Valneva for the purchase of 27 million doses for 2022. The contract provides for the possibility of adapting the vaccine to new variants and allows Member States to order up to 33 million additional doses in 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, the European Commission has the option to increase its initial purchase, in 2022, of Vla2001 to a total of 60 million doses by the end of 2023. The agreement will be completed after the final review. including the necessary volumes, from each of the EU Member States. Today’s announcement follows the conclusion of advanced exploratory talks with the European Commission that began in January 2021. Delivery of the vaccine is scheduled for April 2022, subject to approval by the European Agency for Human Medicines Committee (CHMP). Medicines (Ema), which is expected to begin an ongoing review of Vla2001 shortly.

Vla2001 is an inactive virus vaccine (such as the Chinese vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm). The vaccine contains the SARS-CoV-2 virus which has been inactivated (killed) and cannot cause disease. Once the vaccine is injected, the vaccinated person’s immune system will recognize the inactivated virus as foreign and respond by producing antibodies. Should the vaccinated person come into contact with SARS-CoV-2 at a later stage, their immune system will recognize the virus and be ready to defend the body. Ema is currently reviewing the Vero Cell vaccine developed by Sinovac Life Sciences Co.