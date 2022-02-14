Europe in no particular order. And London accuses Berlin: “Like in Munich in ’38”

“Putin untie the noose around Ukraine”, is the appeal to the Russian leader of the president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, fresh from re-election. «The situation of the Ukrainian crisis has become critical. Our concern has grown ”, the Berlin government explained yesterday, on the eve of the visits to Kiev and Moscow by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will meet Ukrainian President Zelensky today and Russian President Putin tomorrow. Yet, despite the warnings reiterated yesterday by Germany – “harsh and immediate sanctions if Russia invades”, “the stakes are war” – Berlin is now the main accused of Europe’s weakness in negotiations with Moscow, which since it did not bear fruit here, despite the activism of French President Macron.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace arrived yesterday to throw the cross on the German chancellery, to denounce in an interview with the Sunday Times “an atmosphere reminiscent of Munich in some Western countries”. The reference is on the eve of the Second World War, when at the Munich Conference in 1938, in order to avert a conflict, the United Kingdom and France allowed the Sudetenland to be annexed to Hitler’s Reich, a surrender that paved the way for war. Now there is Putin in the role of the former German dictator and Germany in the dock for his line considered too dialoguing with Moscow and not very effective, as well as divisive of the Western front while Washington and London show their hard fist. As if that weren’t enough, a Sunday Times editorial warns that German softness in diplomatic negotiations exposes Berlin to a great risk, now more than a suspicion: “the accusation of putting her interests ahead of those of Europe”. And this – he has no doubts on Sunday – is the consequence of a “short-sighted energy policy” on the part of Berlin. In essence, the German hesitation hinges on Germany’s desperate need for Nord Stream 2, which will bring Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic, and will be crucial for Germany’s energy supply following the closure of the nuclear program following the Fukushima disaster. Indeed – writes the Times – “the British planes with weapons for Kiev have made detours to avoid German airspace” and Germany has refused to send military aid, while the United Kingdom has been much more generous with Ukraine on this front.

In short, the accusation is that the anti-Putin front is not compact. On the one hand, Washington and London in great harmony and hard-nosed against Moscow, with Biden and Johnson committed to recovering consensus at home. On the other hand, Berlin and Paris, pillars of the EU, much less effective, in fear of the repercussions of the sanctions against Russia on the Western economy. But the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, who spoke of “German hypocrisy”, added the final blow to Germany, precisely on the issue of military aid. Scholz justified the refusal by recalling that since 1971 Germany, due to the wounds of the war, has been opposed to sending weapons to areas in conflict or at risk. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht added: “We don’t want to fuel the crisis.” But the Ukrainian diplomat Andrij Melnyk sinks: «No weapons for the self-defense of Ukraine, but 366 million German exports of goods to Russia, in 2020 alone, destined to increase the production of weapons. Regardless of the EU sanctions ».