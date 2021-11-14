Europe in the fourth wave cyclone

The fourth covid wave is frightening, Europe is back to living dark days due to the pandemic .. Each country, grappling with thousands of infections, launches its own strategy to deal with the emergency. And so London anticipates the third dose of vaccine, Germany sets up the army, Austria decides by today on the lockdown for unvaccinated.

Germany

Record contagions prompted Germany to restore swabs and tests for free, canceled a few weeks ago. The country archives a day with 45,081 new cases and a record incidence: 277.4 positives per 100 thousand inhabitants. The picture, completed by another 228 dead, sets off the new alarm bell. “We have difficult weeks ahead of us,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said, urging those who have not yet done so to get vaccinated. The Chancellor stressed that the situation is almost as serious as that of a year ago, when a partial lockdown, which lasted months, was necessary. And yet, he added, the Germans now have the weapon of vaccines at their disposal. “We need to take advantage of it quickly. I ask you to please join in and convince your family and friends,” Merkel said. To manage the situation, Germany is preparing to mobilize 12,000 soldiers to help health services. Der Spiegel anticipated that the military will go into action by Christmas. Among the tasks assigned to them the supply of third doses of vaccine and tests for retirement homes and hospitals. At the moment the military in the field are 630.

Great Britain

London anticipates third dose of covid vaccine. The government will allow citizens to receive the booster dose 5 months – and not 6 – after the conclusion of the ordinary course of vaccination. The goal, writes the Guardian, is to reduce the pressure on the health service and hospitals as winter approaches.

It is unclear whether the new directive will only apply to England or whether it will be extended to the whole of the United Kingdom. In any case, for millions of people, the third dose is destined to arrive early. Across the Channel 12 million third doses have already been administered, but the process – according to the health system – must be streamlined and speeded up. Meanwhile, 38,351 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours and 157 deaths attributed to cCovid in the same period of time.

Austria

Today is a key day in Austria: the green light is expected in Vienna to trigger the lockdown for the unvaccinated starting tomorrow, Monday 15 November. According to a draft proposal, the measures would remain in force until November 24, the agency Dpa anticipates. The waistline is essential “to avoid the collapse of the health system”.

The federal government will discuss the text today with the leaders of the regions, the process should not be shaken and the green light should arrive in the evening. The rules are known: those who are not vaccinated or cured of Covid will be able to leave the house, as in previous lockdowns, to work, shop or in case of emergencies, to be outdoors for physical or mental health needs or to practice a religious cult. Children under 12 are excluded.

France

In France, the spotlight is on intensive care: the number of patients hospitalized in a critical area has increased to 1,202. For the rest, 234 people have been hospitalized in France in the last 24 hours due to covid, as announced by the health authorities. Over the past seven days, the average has been 314 admissions per day, a number that seems to have stabilized, as has the death toll among the hospitalized, 33 per day.

Italy

On the covid front in Italy, today “we are in a phase of marked increase in infections. But we have the possibility of containing them because we have all the tools to do so”. This was stated by the president of the Higher Institute of Health and spokesman for the Technical-Scientific Committee, Silvio Brusaferro who specified: “We can and must insist on vaccination and respect for individual and social behavior, not forgetting that even those who have received two doses can contract the infection, albeit to a lesser extent “. For Brusaferro, the millions of people who continue not to respond to the vaccination campaign should be reminded that” the circulation of the virus is currently sustained and that the non-immunized population, in addition to the risk of taking the severe infection contributes to keeping hospitals under pressure and promoting the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The data do not lie, they are explicit and easily understandable “.