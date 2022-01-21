Europe in the red squeezed between Covid and inflation. Bitcoin at a 5-month low

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – A quarterly season in chiaroscuro and the prospect of an increasingly imminent Fed tightening to curb the inflation race penalize equity markets in the last session of the week. The major European indices are in red: the FTSE MIB is come to lose even more than 2% losing 27,000 points, in line with the other continental squares, starting with the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt and the Ftse 100 in London.

The indices are also affected by the sharp decline in oil realizations after updating the highs since 2014, and have also seen the overall balance turn negative since the beginning of 2022. Investors are looking for safe havens in a turbulent market and reward US Treasuries, whose yields gold and yen fell below 1.8% for the 10-year maturity.

Future Wall Street in decline, Netflix thud weighs

Another difficult day on the US markets, in the wake of the Asian and European ones, in turn influenced by the non-rebound of the Nasdaq, which is increasingly correcting its record on November 19th. To weigh, in particular, is the collapse of the Netflix stock, which sells about 20% after the publication of the quarterly. Between October and December, the streaming service recorded $ 1.33 in earnings per share, versus expectations of 82 cents, on revenues of $ 7.71 billion, in line with forecasts. The net number of paid subscribers increased by 8.28 million, against expectations of 8.19 million; the figure, however, is lower than the 8.5 million expected by Netflix and added by the company in the fourth quarter of 2020. The worsening of the outlook is weighing on the title, with Netflix expecting to add only 2.5 million of subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, far below the 3.98 million of the first quarter of 2021.

FTSE Mib stock market trend Loading …

Atlantia limits damages after preliminary accounts

Atlantia limits the losses following the presentation of the preliminary 2021 accounts which exceeded the expectations of the market and of the holding controlled by Benettons. Accounts that arrived in the same week that the agreement with Siemens was announced to take over Yunex Traffic, a global champion of intelligent mobility for 950 million. Furthermore, the closing of the sale of Aspi to Cdp-Fondo is expected by the end of March, while in the middle of the same month Atlantia will hold its Capital Markets Day. In 2021, revenues reached 6.3 billion (+ 19% ) and Ebitda 4 billion (+ 29%), while Equita estimated respectively 6.144 and 3.958 billion against investments that reached 1.1 billion.

Agreement going against the trend in view of the new industrial plan

Intesa Sanpaolo is gaining ground against the trend while market and analysts’ reasoning on the new business plan that will be presented on February 4th begins. From the lows reached at the end of November, the stock recovered 21% and is now close to pre-Covid levels. Also contributing to the rise of the stock is a report by Morgan Stanley which raised the target price to 3.3 euros with an overweight rating, placing it among the new European Top Picks. The reasons? In a nutshell, the investment bank examines the levers available to Intesa to improve profitability and among these sees the growth of Life in the bancassurance sector, lower costs and a cost of credit of 35 basis points that could push the return on capital. tangible 2024/2025 at 11% while returning approximately 50% of its capitalization to shareholders including the buy back.

Spread firm at 140 points, you realize on oil

On bonds, the spread between BTp and Bund on the secondary market MTS of European government bonds remained stable. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark and the same German maturity is indicated at 140 basis points, the same value as the closing recorded on Thursday. Without prejudice to the benchmark ten-year BTp yield indicated at 1.37% of the last reference of the eve. The yield of the same German duration remains negative (-0.03%) which in recent days had returned to positive after 3 years.