Europe increases the fence to force Russia not to use bitcoin

Key facts: The measure is aimed at prohibiting high-value crypto asset services.

Europe has frozen Russia 30 billion in assets, including works of art and ships.

The European Union (EU) launched another package of measures against Russia for its attack on Ukraine, which this time includes restrictions on services related to bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, since they consider that these digital assets can give the Kremlin oxygen.

The EU specifically prohibits “providing high-value crypto asset services to Russia.” Although it does not offer details of how it will be implemented, the measure is aimed at preventing Russian oligarchs or members of the government from trying to move their funds out of the country.

According to the European Commission, these sanctions “will contribute to increasing economic pressure on the Kremlin and will paralyze its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

These measures are broader and more acute, which is why they affect the Russian economy more intensely. For this they have coordinated with international partners, ”says the statement published today, April 8.

So far Europe has frozen Russia and its ally Belarus, €29.5 billion in assets, including ships, helicopters, real estate assets and works of art worth 6.7 billion euros.

Additionally, they prohibited transactions and assets of four Russian banks were frozen. These financial institutions account for 23% of the market share in the Russian banking sector. Thus, the EU hopes to “further weaken Russia’s financial system,” says the letter.

These measures were being studied by the EU since last March, when the French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, said that wanted to prevent Russia from evading sanctions imposed through the use of cryptocurrencies, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Four Russian banks have also been included in the sanctions established by Europe. Source: Sergey/stock.adobe.com

The idea is to adopt additional regulations that eliminate any kind of “escape route or loopholes” in the blockade applied to Russia and prevent the volume of transactions of Russians in the cryptocurrency sector from growing.

In Russia, the debate over the regulation of bitcoin heats up

In recent hours, the internal debates of members of the Russian government on the role that bitcoin can play in the economy of that country have been made known, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Anton Gorelkin, deputy of the State Duma from the ruling United Russia party, is in favor of using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to evade sanctions, while the first vice president of the Central Bank, Ksenia Yudaeva, strongly opposes such a measure.

In Yudaeva’s opinion, transfers of large amounts of money in cryptocurrencies by Russian companies would not be possible, since they are being watched by the EU, the United States, among other countries, precisely to prevent the Russians from relying on cryptocurrencies.

For his part, Gorelkin believes that bitcoin can be a salvation for citizens affected by the economic blockade.

Currently, the 12% of the Russian population uses crypto assetsaccording to data from the Round Table of Experts on the development of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.

«If you translate that percentage (12%) are millions of our fellow citizens. And our task is to protect these people from the threats associated with the shadow circulation of cryptocurrencies,” Gorelkin said.