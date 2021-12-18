Europe is back in armor: Holland announces the Christmas lockdown. The UK and France are also ready for a squeeze

New squeezes in Europe to stem the increase in Coronavirus cases. In the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced the reintroduction of the national lockdown starting tomorrow, December 19, until all Christmas holidays. The confinement is “inevitable due to the fifth wave that is approaching,” said Rutte, explaining that “the Omicron variant is spreading faster than we feared.” The intervention, he specified, “was necessary to prevent the worst”. Non-essential restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters and shops will therefore remain closed. Already at the beginning of the week, the government had extended until January 14 the restrictions in force since last November 28, including the closure of all non-essential services between 5 and 5 o’clock.

The UK is moving towards new measures

In the UK, Boris Johnson’s government may be forced to implement new measures soon. The latest information leaked by the British media, including the Financial Times, speak of several options under consideration: a plan C, with a series of “moderate guidelines” to “push” people to follow the rules, “up to lockdown“. According to Times, the new rules could prohibit contacts in indoor places, excluding those for work, while pubs and restaurants could only operate with outdoor tables starting from the post-Christmas period. The “urgency” of adopting new containment measures is also reported in a series of documents from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) cited by Bbc: the government must act if “we want to stop hospital admissions that reach 3 thousand a day,” it is written. In the country in the last 24 hours, 10,059 cases related to the variant have been reported, compared to 3,201 recorded yesterday, bringing the total to 24,968. The number of deaths related to Omicron went from 1 to 7 in England, while hospitalizations went from 65 to 85.

In France New Year with restrictions

In France, new restrictions are being considered for the holiday period. In particular, the Covid Emergency Scientific Committee has invited the Paris government to introduce new containment measures on the occasion of the New Year. “In view of the acceleration of the epidemic and the risks associated with end-of-year festive activities, the authorities must be able to take significant restrictive measures, including, where appropriate, limitation of collective activities or curfews,” the committee wrote in a note reported by Handle. This morning the French capital announced the cancellation of the fireworks and concerts scheduled in the Champs-Elysées area on the evening of December 31st.

Cover image: EPA / Ramon van Flymen

Read also: